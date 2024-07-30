A look at four-day school weeks as more districts nationwide join trend

With students heading back to school, some are seeing benefits to a new schedule right now: four days a week. The Casa Grande Elementary School District is going into its third year on the new schedule. Superintendent Adam Leckie says they’re seeing positive impacts so far. One of the big reasons the board and district moved this direction is to help find solutions for staffing, as there is a shortage of educators. Leckie said this school year, they have no open positions for teachers but do have openings for classified staff such as food service workers, paraprofessionals and others.