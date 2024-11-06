Look: Fourth escaped raccoon returned to zoo in England

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A zoo on England's Isle of Wight announced the saga of its escaped raccoons came to a happy ending with the final animal safely recaptured.

The Amazon World Zoo Park in Sandown said the fourth and final escaped raccoon was located and safely returned to the zoo on Tuesday.

Zoo officials said on social media that the four raccoon sisters are now reunited and doing well.

The raccoons were noticed missing from their enclosure Friday morning one of the animals was recovered late Friday night.

A second raccoon was captured Saturday evening, and the third was found Sunday.

Thermal drones and tracking dogs were used in the search for the furry fugitives.