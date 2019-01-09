A Look Inside the Challenging and Misunderstood Sport of Table Tennis

It's much more of an athletic challenge than you might think.

When you think of table tennis, also known as ping-pong, what comes to mind? Middle school gym class? Forrest Gump? Your grandparents' basement?

The sport, though widely known, is not very well understood. It's not just a recreational pastime or a humorous Hollywood reference—it's actually a competitive Olympic sport. It's also not easy, not by any stretch. Table tennis, in truth, requires serious skill and athleticism to master, and in turn offers real physical and mental benefits.

In advance of the next big name competition for U.S. table tennis players—the Pan American Cup on February 1 to 3, 2019, in Puerto Rico, which serves as a qualifier for the Table Tennis World Cup—we chatted with Matt Hetherington, media and communications director for USA Table Tennis, a ITTF Level 2 accredited table tennis coach and former National Table Tennis Team Player for New Zealand, to learn the realities of the sport.

Despite being an Olympic event since 1988, table tennis is still growing its competitive following in the United States.

Ping-pong is not yet popular enough to be a full-blown professional sport in the U.S., says Hetherington, though there is a U.S. National Team, comprised of about 40 athletes, who compete regularly around the world. A small handful of Americans also play professionally in Europe, where the sport is more prevalent. That said, Hetherington has seen the sport grow socially in the U.S. as table tennis-specific bars—like national chain Spin and other local joints—and celebrity charity events—like Ping Pong 4 Purpose hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers—pop up across the country. “From that standpoint, it’s been growing a lot,” he says.

The three biggest competitive table tennis tournaments in America are the U.S. Nationals, which is hosted every July and draws about 800 players; the U.S. Open, an international tournament hosted every December that features about 800 players; and the North American Teams Championships, which hosts thousands of players who compete on teams of three to five players.

Hetherington says the large scale tournaments are really something. “You walk in and it sounds like it’s raining [because of the sheer volume of balls being played at once].” He estimates that in the U.S., between 10,000 and 12,000 people currently hold table tennis memberships and/or attend competitive tournaments, with potentially more playing in club leagues.

Tennis table competitions may feature dozens of different events. The U.S. Nationals, for example, has 96 different events based on player level, gender, age group, singles versus doubles, and type of paddles used (a sandpaper paddle versus one with hard rubber, for example). In all games, athletes will play two serves each and play to 11 points, with a two-point margin needed to win. Most tournaments are the best of five games and bigger pro tournaments will play the best of seven games.

Table tennis is a relatively accessible sport, open to all ages and types of athletes.

Compared to other sports that have certain qualifications or barriers to playing, table tennis is “quite an open sport,” says Hetherington. Age isn’t a prohibitive factor—tournaments draw players younger than 10 and older than 90—and many athletes with mental and/or physical disabilities that might prevent them from participating in other activities can partake in the no-contact, low-impact sport. Certain table tennis clubs host clinics for those with Alzheimer’s, for instance, and others have specific programs for players with autism or Parkinson’s. Another good example: A table tennis player in Egypt, Ibrahim Hamato, who lost both arms in an accident as a child, plays competitive table tennis by gripping the paddle in his mouth.

In fact, unlike other sports, you don’t need any certain qualifications or baseline skills to be a competitive table tennis player—even in big-name tournaments like U.S. Nationals. You simply have to sign up for a tournament pass.

Training for table tennis competitions involves a surprising amount of footwork.

“When people watch [recreational] table tennis, it’s played on such a small table that a lot of people assume you don’t need to move your feet [in the sport],” says Hetherington. Yet most competitive games are played on bigger tables that demand a series of fast, calculated steps to keep the ball in play. “You do have to be able to move really fast so it’s a lot more physical than people realize, especially when you get into it and take it more seriously,” he says.

Story continues