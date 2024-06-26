Look inside the exclusive complex where Glastonbury's poshest revellers will camp

This is Glastonbury's poshest 'tent' where guests can enjoy a luxury festival experience with an en-suite shower and a concierge this year - at a cost of £28k. The Tipi Tenthouse Suite offers up to five double bedrooms with a dining area and en-suite shower room which will set glampers back £27,999. While on-site, guests can enjoy a a la carte restaurant and a spa complete with hot tubs, pools and saunas. The luxury accommodation boosts a flushing toilet, a boujee carpeted floor for comfort and deckchairs for lounging outside. Those who hate the camping part of the festival have a home away from home with wooden doors, a dining table and large windows. The Tipi Tenthouse Suite is priced at £28k for six people but guests can add on an extra two festival-goers for a fee.