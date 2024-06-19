A look inside the world's largest ice core repository located in Lakewood
The National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility in Lakewood is the largest repository for ice cores in the world, containing 25,000 meters of drilled ice.
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover took a shortcut to steer clear of a path riddled with boulders — and then stumbled into a field full of them that scientists have never seen before. On its fourth campaign since landing three years ago, the tireless rover roamed its way through a dried-up river channel called Neretva Vallis […]
Still transmitting data from more than 15 billion miles away, NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft is fully operations after months of repairs
NASA plans to launch a mini satellite into Earth's orbit that could revolutionize astronomy as we know it.
DALLAS (AP) — NASA's Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is sending science data again.
When the haze season comes, villagers in northern Thailand start preparing the land for fire. They set areas of forest alight, part of controlled burns that will clear their fields for planting — and before long large plumes of smoke rise up, adding to some of the worst air in the world. It's a practice that is unavoidable due to the mountainous terrain, which prevents harvesting machines from operating. During the haze season, from February to April, Chiang Mai city regularly tops the list of the world’s worst cities for air pollution. At nearby Chiang Mai university, an app called FireD has been developed to try to control burning. People register their planned fires through the app. It uses weather and satellite data to predict if a fire on a particular day will cause more pollution or whether conditions will blow away the smoke and pollutants.
A summit of some of the world's leading authorities on the Moon is held in Dumfries and Galloway.
Extreme weather is becoming more frequent and more intense in many places because of climate change.
Future space missions will fly farther and longer than ever before – which means crew members may need more involved medical care in space.
Archaeologists preserve records of their excavations, but many are never analyzed. Digital archaeology is making these records more accessible and analyzing the data in new ways.
A new study warned that internet satellites like Starlink's could send damaging chemicals into the ozone layer when they burn up on reentry.
University of Southampton oceanographers conducted the most detailed spatial analysis to date of storm surges along British and Irish coastlines.
Ancient graffiti discovered near Athens hints at a previously unknown temple predating the Parthenon. Archaeologists believe this finding could rewrite history.
World Food Programme director Martin Frick warns land degradation will cause crop failures worldwide.
Michigan will offer financial assistance to dairy farmers who aid in the government’s research into bird flu outbreaks, the state announced Tuesday. Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said in its announcement that financial assistance of up to $28,000 per farm will be available for up to 20 farms. At least 25 dairy…
A national team of researchers, co-led by a team of scientists from the University of Saskatchewan, has received $600,000 from the province to further a project destined for a NASA mission.USask, alongside federal agencies, is the head of a 14-university consortium working on a project supporting the High-altitude Aerosol, Water Vapor and Cloud (HAWC) satellite mission.In simple terms, the HAWC mission consists of different climate science satellite instruments designed to predict extreme weathe
Space.com reports that the latest findings from the Gaia space telescope suggest that our Milky Way Galaxy may have cannibalized a smaller galaxy relatively recently. The last major collision between the Milky Way and another galaxy appears to have occurred billions of years closer to now than previously believed.
The new AI system has been developed by researchers at the National Robotarium in Edinburgh.
Researchers found an increase in common dolphin sightings in the English Channel and Hebrides, and a decline in white-beaked dolphins in the Hebrides.
Bird flu is highly lethal to some animals, but not to others. Scientists want to know why.
