The Israel-Hezbollah war by the numbers

JULIA FRANKEL and ABBY SEWELL
Updated ·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — A ceasefire has taken effect between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah after nearly 14 months of cross-border fire.

The ceasefire agreement calls for a two-month initial halt in fighting. It would require Hezbollah to end its armed presence in a broad swath of southern Lebanon, while Israeli troops would return to their side of the border.

The conflict began Oct. 8, 2023, a day after Hamas attacked southern Israel, as Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas and Israel returned fire. Israel launched a more widespread bombardment of Lebanon two months ago, followed by a ground invasion.

Here’s a look at the conflict by the numbers:

The dead

More than 3,800 people in Lebanon have been killed, many of them civilians. More than 80 Israeli soldiers have been killed, and 47 civilians in Israel.

The damage

Damage in Lebanon is estimated at $8.5 billion including at least 100,000 homes. In Israel, around 5,683 acres of land have burned.

The displaced

An estimated 1.2 million people are displaced in Lebanon and over 46,500 in Israel.

The strikes

Israel has made around 14,000 strikes in Lebanon, while Hezbollah has made more than 2,000 in Israel.

