A look at Jan. 6, 2021, 4 years later

A look at the January 6 insurrection, 4 years later.
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.
President-elect Donald Trump ordered congressional Republicans Sunday to pass “one powerful” MAGA bill that will ram through his most controversial policies on everything from taxes to immigration. “Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible,” he wrote in a Sunday evening post on his Truth Social network. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump has made promises to enact a merc
The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.
Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic
Justin Trudeau's decision to step down and prorogue Parliament will keep his government from implementing its proposed changes to capital gains for now, but Canadians might not be off the hook with tax collectors just yet.
On the eve of Donald Trump's election certification, the best thing Americans can do is remember that stupidity should be embarrassing.
Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d
Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and
China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said congressional Republicans will try to push through a “big, beautiful bill” that will enshrine the core tenets of President-elect Donald Trump’s hardline MAGA agenda in one fell legislative swoop. During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Johnson tacked on an aggressive pledge to pass the mammoth legislation—which he said could touch on taxes, federal spending, energy, the border, regulations and “dismantling the deep state”—by Memorial Day. “I think at the en
One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday denied a newspaper report that said his aides were exploring tariff plans that would only cover critical imports, deepening uncertainty among business leaders about future U.S. trade policies. Trump responded on his Truth Social platform after the Washington Post cited three sources familiar with the matter as saying that Trump aides were exploring a narrower approach to tariffs, focused on certain critical sectors.
The Canadian dollar rose to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors weighed the potential for Canada's economy to escape broad-based U.S. tariffs and a report that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would resign. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.4350 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.69 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Dec. 17 at 1.4280. Trudeau will announce on Monday that he intends to step down as Liberal leader but he will stay on in his post until the party has chosen a replacement, CBC News reported, citing sources.
House Republicans averted one crisis last week, but another storm is brewing. On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson managed to overcome the GOP’s super-slim majority—and threats from internal defectors—to keep his gavel, thanks to some heavy politicking from President-elect Donald Trump. Failure to quickly elect a speaker could have delayed Monday’s joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election results.
Trudeau announced he will not lead the Liberal Party into the next election after weeks of politicians from all stripes calling for him to resign.
Nanny-in-chief Joe Biden's minions have been busy using government regulations to hamstring businesses and limit personal freedoms.
Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.”
The Commission is seeking a new date for a meeting, the government of Slovakia's pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a statement. Fico has accused Kyiv of damaging Slovakia by not extending a transit deal for Russian gas, and has threatened to cut electricity flows to Ukraine and reduce aid for its refugees.
President Joe Biden signed the Social Security Fairness Act into law Sunday afternoon, marking what is expected to be one of the last major pieces of legislation of his presidency. Prior to signing the bill, Biden touted the importance of Social Security benefits for working class Americans and said he was "proud to have played a small part in this fight and get to sign it." The act repeals provisions that limit the ability of some retirees who also collect pensions from claiming Social Security benefits.