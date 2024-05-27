'Look at This!': Missouri Tornado Forms Right in Front of Chaser

A weather watcher who was heading east outside Mountain View, Missouri, was stopped in his tracks on May 26 as a funnel cloud condensed into a tornado right in front of him.

Joel Mesich told Storyful the tornado looked “quite strong” and he observed it for around 10 minutes.

Several storm chasers recorded the tornado up close, showing debris being thrown into the air by the twister. News footage indicated there was some damage.

The National Weather Service in Springfield said it was updating its warnings for the area as the tornado was reported. Credit: Joel Mesich via Storyful

Video Transcript

Fully, fully condensed tornado.

Wow.

Strong stovepipe tornado.

Oh my God.

Look at this.

