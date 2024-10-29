Look: NewJeans' 'Hype Boy' hits 600M-stream milestone on Spotify

Members of K-pop group NewJeans attend the opening ceremony for MUSINSA's pop-up store in Tokyo in 2023. Their song "Hype Boy" has gotten 600 million hits on Spotify as of Monday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop band NewJeans' hit song, "Hype Boy," has gotten 600 million streams on Spotify since it was released in 2022.

The single reached the milestone Monday.

The song is from the South Korean girl group's firrecently released the Korean singles "How Sweet" and "Bubble Gum" in May, and the Japanese-language, "Supernatural" and "Right Now," in June.