Look: NewJeans' 'Hype Boy' hits 600M-stream milestone on Spotify
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop band NewJeans' hit song, "Hype Boy," has gotten 600 million streams on Spotify since it was released in 2022.
The single reached the milestone Monday.
Congratulation!
'Hype Boy' 스포티파이 6억 스트리밍 달성을 축하합니다! 'Hype Boy' hits 600,000,000 Streams on Spotify!#NewJeans #뉴진스 #NewJeans_HypeBoy #600MILLION pic.twitter.com/xPRXCIbh83— NewJeans (@NewJeans_ADOR) October 28, 2024
The song is from the South Korean girl group's firrecently released the Korean singles "How Sweet" and "Bubble Gum" in May, and the Japanese-language, "Supernatural" and "Right Now," in June.