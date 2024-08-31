Look: Olympic medalist Simone Biles throws out first pitch at Houston Astros MLB game

Simone Biles is very familiar with winning medals at the Olympics.

However, the 11-time Olympic medalist is also growing familiar with the MLB pitching mound. On Friday, Biles threw out the first pitch ahead of the Houston Astros' game against the Kansas City Royals. Biles, who grew up in Spring, Texas, in the Houston metropolitan area, was among the Houston-area Olympians honored Friday. However, she got another opportunity to throw out a first pitch.

Sporting a light-blue Houston hat, a navy blue Astros jersey with the number 24 on the back, and white boots, Biles fired a ball over the plate at Minute Maid Park. It was a straight-up first pitch, without any gymnastics moves, as she had previously done when throwing out a first pitch. She did, however, stick the landing.

The GOAT has arrived 🐐🥇



Simone Biles throws out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park. pic.twitter.com/PvVFopJG6Z — MLB (@MLB) August 31, 2024

The seven-time gold medalist had thrown out the first pitch in 2016 and 2019. Biles has also been spotted on the sideline at Chicago Bears' preseason games, rooting on husband Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles strikes a pose after throwing out the first pitch at the Houston Astros game.

REQUIRED READING: Patrick Mahomes: Taylor Swift is so interested in football that she's 'drawing up plays'

Simone Biles' prior first pitches

Ahead of a game against the Seattle Mariners, Biles performed a flip before firing off a pitch to home plate.

Ahead of Game 2 of the 2019 World Series, Biles pulled a twisting somersault and backflip in front of the mound before grabbing a ball and firing it to home plate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Simone Biles throws out first pitch at Houston Astros MLB game