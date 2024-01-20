‘LOOK UP WITH PRIDE’: Gimli raises Treaty One flag

The RM of Gimli will now permanently fly the flag of the Treaty One Nations, in what community officials say is a “symbolic gesture” and a pledge to work collaboratively with First Nations leaders and communities.

“This ceremony is a demonstration of our commitment to reconciliation and inclusivity,” RM of Gimli Mayor Kevin Chudd said on Friday morning at a ceremony where the municipality raised the Treaty One Nations flag on its newest flagpole installation at their RM headquarters.

This marks the first time the community located north of Winnipeg will fly the Treaty One flag in an official capacity, and Chudd said the raising comes with a promise to work towards relationship building, as well as promoting awareness of First Nations issues in Gimli and in the surrounding areas.

“We are honoured to host this event and look forward to continuing to work towards creating a more harmonious, united community for all,” Chudd said.

“The Treaty One flagpole installment will serve as a positive step towards building stronger relationships and promoting cultural awareness for the citizens of Gimli.”

Gimli council voted earlier this year in favour of flying the flag, and the RM says it marks a “significant milestone in fostering mutual respect and understanding between the Treaty One Nations and the Gimli community.”

Peguis First Nation Chief Stanley Bird, the leader of the Interlake community about 120 kilometres north of Gimli, said the flag will serve as a symbol of unity between Gimli and the Treaty One Nations, but also as a visual source of pride for First Nations citizens in this province.

“My home community has had a very close relationship with Gimli for several generations, so I am thankful that my relatives can now look up to the Treaty One flag with pride every time we pass by the municipality offices in Gimli,” Bird said.

“By raising the Treaty One flag here in Gimli, we are acknowledging the importance of collaboration and healthy relations between our Treaty Nations and local municipalities, which is the way the Treaty intended.”

NDP MLA and Minister of Municipal and Northern Relations and Indigenous Economic Development Ian Bushie spoke at Friday’s ceremony and pledged the NDP government would support municipalities taking steps to advance reconciliation in their communities.

“This flag-raising event is a powerful symbol of Gimli’s commitment to honour the first peoples of these lands, and our government will remain a partner to Gimli, and to all municipalities across the province to advance truth and reconciliation,” Bushie said.

Treaty One Nations include Peguis, as well as fellow Treaty One signatories the Sagkeeng First Nation, Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation, Long Plain First Nation, Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, and the Swan Lake First Nation.

Created in May of 2020, The Treaty One flag design represents the intent of the Treaties to last “As long as the sun shines, the grass grows, and the rivers flow” and was created to represent the “original spirit and intent of the Treaties.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun