A look at recent activity of Canadian women's youth soccer teams
Under-17
Aug. 16-31, 2023: Camp and CONCACAF U-17 qualifying matches in the Dominican Republic (Canada defeated Dominica 21-0 and Bermuda 9-0).
Nov. 14-24, 2023: Camp in Portugal and two games against Portugal (Canada lost 2-0 and won 2-0).
Ongoing: CONCACAF U-17 Women's Championship, in Toluca, Mexico (Canada plays Haiti in third-place game Sunday).
Under-20
April 8-23, 2023: Camp and CONCACAF U20 qualifiers in Dominican Republic (Canada wins qualifying group with 4-0-0 record).
May 18-June 4, 2023: Camp and CONCACAF U20 Championship in Dominican Republic (Canada qualifies for FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia in August, defeating Costa Rica 5-3 after extra time in third-place game).
