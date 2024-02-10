A look at recent activity of Canadian women's youth soccer teams

A look at recent Canadian women's youth soccer team activity:

Under-17

Aug. 16-31, 2023: Camp and CONCACAF U-17 qualifying matches in the Dominican Republic (Canada defeated Dominica 21-0 and Bermuda 9-0).

Nov. 14-24, 2023: Camp in Portugal and two games against Portugal (Canada lost 2-0 and won 2-0).

Ongoing: CONCACAF U-17 Women's Championship, in Toluca, Mexico (Canada plays Haiti in third-place game Sunday).

Under-20

April 8-23, 2023: Camp and CONCACAF U20 qualifiers in Dominican Republic (Canada wins qualifying group with 4-0-0 record).

May 18-June 4, 2023: Camp and CONCACAF U20 Championship in Dominican Republic (Canada qualifies for FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia in August, defeating Costa Rica 5-3 after extra time in third-place game).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023

