Take a look at new renovations for historic movie theater near Charlotte as it reopens

It’s finally showtime again in Kannapolis. The historic Gem Theatre in downtown will unveil the second phase of its $2.3 million makeover when it reopens in time for the summer blockbuster season.

The renovated 88-year-old Gem Theatre reopened at 7 p.m. Thursday showing the G-rated movie “IF” starring Ryan Reynolds. The Gem shows first-run movies at reduced prices in Kannapolis, about 20 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Owned by the city of Kannapolis, the Gem at 111 Laureate Way closed in December for a second phase of renovations that cost $1.2 million. Improvements include new seating, projector, screen and curtains in keeping with the 1930s-’40s atmosphere.

“It’s a modern theater, but we’ve tried to mix the old to tell the story of the movie theater,” city of Kannapolis spokeswoman Annette Privette said. “There’s also a new screen and sound system so you’re going to have a great experience.”

In 2021, the Gem closed for several months for the first phase of renovations, which cost $1.1 million. The makeover included three projects: adding handicapped-accessible first-floor bathrooms, a new air and heat system, and installing a new marquee. The theater reopened in May 2021 showing Disney’s “Cruella.”

The latest renovations have finished in time for the Gem’s annual summer matinees starting May 28.

A third phase has been proposed that would expand the lobby concession area and the back of the theater for productions. No plans or costs have been formalized, Privette said.

The Gem is the oldest single-screen movie theater with balcony seating in the country, according to the theater’s website. It’s also on the National Register of Historic Places.

What to expect as Gem Theatre reopens

Here are six things to know about the Gem following the recent renovations:

▪ Seating has been reduced from 900 to 708, Privette said. The multi-colored 1960-’70s movie theater seats have been replaced or reupholstered. The main floor auditorium seats have all been replaced with 400 modern chairs with more cushioning and cup holders. They do not recline like seats in other movie theaters. The original 308 balcony seats have been reupholstered.

▪ The color scheme — including the chairs and curtains — is burgundy, maintaining the theater’s original 1930s look.

▪ The auditorium has been fully renovated. The floors have been refurbished, new burgundy and gold carpet is down in the aisles with new aisle lighting was added, Privette said. The ceiling plaster and walls also have been repaired, including repainting the colorful art deco birds of paradise over the theater screen. The light green reflects the outside of the theater, Privette said, with orange and coral colors of the original time period.

▪ The 1970s bulky concession stand has been removed and replaced with a white, slender counter shape and burgundy countertop, Privette said. Concession prices start at $1.50.

▪ Historical pieces have been added on the walls throughout the theater, including the theater’s timeline and a theater uniform from the 1930s. Also on display are pieces of China dinnerware that moviegoers collected with the purchase of a movie ticket. “People would collect whole sets,” Privette said.

▪ Tickets prices are the same as before renovations: $5 for adults and $4 for children.

Kannapolis and the Gem

In 2015, the city of Kannapolis purchased the theater property and most of the downtown for $8.7 million as part of its Downtown Revitalization Project. The city’s parks and recreation department runs the theater.

In 2022, the city acquired the theater itself for $325,000 from owner and operator Steve Morris, who has continued to book films and work as a consultant. Morris also is chairman of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners.

In October, the city began three fundraising campaigns to help pay for the second phase of renovations: sponsoring a new seat, purchasing a vintage seat and buying bricks to be installed in the sidewalk in front of the theater’s marquee. All 400 pairs of vintage seats sold out within weeks at $100 per pair.

Bricks and seat sponsorships are still available, Privette said.

The Gem’s background

The family-friendly, one-screen movie theater shows one movie nightly, usually PG.

The Gem opened in December 1936 with “Can This Be Dixie?,” starring Jane Withers, according to the theater’s website.

The theater saw famous visitors like movie cowboy Roy Rogers and his faithful horse Trigger stopping by twice.