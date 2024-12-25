A look at Sierra travel conditions on Christmas Eve at 10 p.m.

Storyful

Dramatic footage captured by a Hawaii resident shows volcanic activity at Kilauea on Monday, December 23, on the Big Island.Aaron Monson told Storyful that he and his wife “live close enough to the volcano to see the glow when it starts erupting at night.” His wife spotted the red glow from the volcano in the early hours of Monday, so the couple headed to the park, Monson said.“What a sight to behold! This is about 5 miles from my house and is completely contained within the caldera,” he said in a Facebook post.The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised the alert level from “advisory” to “warning.”“The activity is confined to the summit caldera and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses,” the USGS said. Credit: Aaron Monson via Storyful