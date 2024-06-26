A look at Tulsa Premium Outlets Progress

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Newsmax Slaps Very Awkward Note On Screen During Donald Trump Interview
Critics on social media suggested the chyron meant one thing.
- SWNS
Mum wakes up to find stranger has erected tent in her front garden overnight
A mum was baffled when she looked outside and found a stranger had pitched a tent in her front garden overnight. Erika White, 38, said her son initially spotted the makeshift home on the lawn of her end-of-terrace urban home at 6.35am. The baffled finance analyst confronted the brazen trespasser - and said initially he ignored her polite request to move on from her front garden in Dartford, Kent. She "couldn't believe the audacity" of the sleepy camper and it was only when she told him she'd call the police he upped and went.
- Cosmopolitan
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce Reveal Royal "Warning" They Got Before Meeting Prince William
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce revealed the royal protocol they got before meeting Prince William at the Eras Tour.
- The Canadian Press
Police identify family of four found dead in rural community near Windsor
ESSEX, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police confirmed Wednesday that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family. The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh. Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside. Police said they cannot confir
- The Daily Beast
Marjorie Taylor Greene Swung at a Drag Queen—and Missed
Texas Drag queen Brigitte Bandit, who fancies herself as a “Dolly Parton tribute artist,” unknowingly walked into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s confused crosshairs on Tuesday when she spoke to CNN about her mission to Capitol Hill this week. Bandit, who was in D.C. to lobby lawmakers on the Equality Act and the Transgender Bill of Rights, spoke to CNN’s Sara Sidner on Wednesday about the importance of the bill. “It’s very scary for queer people to exist in a time where we see this kind of rhetoric be
- Hello!
Lady Kitty Spencer's engagement ring is the biggest diamond we've ever seen
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer revealed her engagement ring for the first time on Instagram and the huge diamond is surrounded by crimson rubies.
- The Independent
Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe confirms relationship with Paul McCartney’s grandson
Phoebe Gates, 21, and Arthur Donald, 25, first sparked romance rumors in October 2023
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley sets pulses racing in racy strapless bikini
Elizabeth Hurley never fails to impress with an unbelievable bikini photo and she didn't disappoint on Sunday when she donned a strapless number. See photo.
- WWD
Katy Perry Goes Bold in Dramatic Coat and Ripped Tights for Balenciaga Fall 2024 Couture Show During Paris Fashion Week
The singer was among several celebrities seated front row at the show on Wednesday.
- USA TODAY
Monica Lewinsky wants Judge Aileen Cannon overseeing Trump classified docs case impeached
Monica Lewinsky said she hopes Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, is impeached.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Canadian NHLer's widow Emily Cave Boit opens up about grief and cruel comments after re-marrying: 'I'm still hurt'
"You will forever grieve the person you love. It is the price for loving," she wrote.
- The Hill
Alito rails against White House in social media case dissent
Justice Samuel Alito railed against the White House in a dissenting Supreme Court opinion Wednesday, accusing the Biden administration of leading a “campaign to coerce Facebook” when it attempted to moderate misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic on social media. Joined by fellow conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, Alito dissented from his six colleagues…
- HuffPost
George Conway Tells Trump What The Rest Of The World Really Thinks About Him
He also revealed what will happen if Joe Biden provokes Trump at this week's debate.
- The Canadian Press
Mass shootings across the US mark the first weekend of summer
The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery store in Arkansas.
- People
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh Wears One of Kate Middleton's Favorite Tiaras to State Banquet
The Duchess of Edinburgh is shimmering in a delicate headtopper most recently seen on the Princess of Wales
- Business Insider
US Navy nuclear ballistic missile submarine surfaces off Norway in unusual flex as 'Doomsday' plane flies overhead
The show of force comes amid continued tensions with Russia and follows the recent visit of a Russian navy flotilla to Cuba.
- Yahoo News
Jamaal Bowman loses in New York, Lauren Boebert wins in Colorado and Utah 2024 primary results: What happened, what it means and what's next
Rep. Jamaal Bowman was soundly defeated by his centrist challenger in New York, Utah voters picked Mitt Romney’s likely replacement and Lauren Boebert’s gambit appeared to work in Colorado.
- Hello!
Millie Bobby Brown's 'cheeky' boxer shorts are perfect for summer 2024
The Stranger Things star styled up this season's demure spin on the 'underwear as outerwear' trend - see photos
- People
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, Shows Off Her Curves in a Sexy Cutout One-Piece: ‘Caught Me Posing!’
The actress is in full summer mode — and so is her wardrobe!
- INSIDER
Forget 'eat your veggies' — a Blue Zone expert says you should prioritize these 2 protein-rich foods to live a longer, healthier life
Healthy eating doesn't have to be expensive. Two cheap staples can make delicious, protein-rich meals that are great for your brain and body.