Harness the power of visualisation: Goal setting for 2025

This masterclass is part of The Bigger Life Festival, designed to help you start the New Year with purpose, clarity, and confidence. Take the first step toward owning your quiet strength and thriving in 2025.

Have you ever noticed how your best-laid plans often fade by February? That's because traditional goal-setting misses something crucial: the connection between your deepest values and daily choices.

In this opening session of The Bigger Life Festival, wellbeing expert Ciara McGinley shares powerful visualisation and intention-setting practices that actually work. No 5am starts or rigid routines required – just clear, practical tools to help you map out a purposeful 2025.

What will you learn?

Uncover your core values through focused visualization techniques

Create a practical roadmap that aligns your everyday decisions with your goals so you can live more intentionally

Master a versatile visualisation tool for moments when you need clarity

Identify concrete actions you can take today toward your desired future

Cultivate self compassion and build emotional resilience for navigating life's challenges

Who is taught by?

Ciara McGinley, founder of Finding Quiet, brings a refreshingly realistic approach to meditation and mindfulness. As a qualified meditation practitioner, she's helped countless clients find calm and clarity in their busy lives, so they can enjoy a more mindful and intentional life. Her work with brands like Bamford, Stella McCartney, and W London reflects her expertise in making powerful wellbeing practices accessible and sustainable in our always-on world.

Why should you attend?

This isn't about adding more to your to-do list. Instead, Ciara's compassionate approach helps you cut through the noise to identify what matters most to you. You'll leave with practical tools to build focus, navigate challenges, and create meaningful change – starting today.

Details

Date: Monday 27th January 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Time: 7pm-8pm GMT

Location: Online via Zoom

Price:

£20 (live workshop only)

£79 (Early Bird Festival Pass)

Upgrade to The Bigger Life Festival pass to access:

The entire festival programme, including all workshops.

Catch-up recordings available for 4 weeks.

Exclusive online community with bonus content and expert support.

This workshop is part of The Bigger Life Festival, helping you build sustainable habits for 2025.

Subscriber exclusive

Sign up to our newsletter today and say goodbye to booking fees when you enrol.

About Masterclasses from The Standard

This masterclass is available globally. If you are joining us from outside the United Kingdom, please use this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

You will be sent a link to the webinar 24 hours and a reminder 2 hours before the start time. Please emailmasterclasses.support@standard.co.uk if you do not receive the access link.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masterclasses are delivered in conjunction with our commercial partner MDMB Creative and will appear as such on your statement when you purchase a ticket.

Returns policy

Once a purchase is complete we will not be able to refund you where you do not attend or if you cancel your event booking. Please see our terms and conditions for more information on our refund policy.

To find out what personal data we collect and how we use it, please visit our Privacy Policy.