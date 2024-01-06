Looking ahead to 2024 legislative session

CBC

A Saskatoon family says their dream of a sunny holiday vacation turned into a frustrating nightmare after an online booking site double-booked their accommodations.Cinthya Wiersma and her three children were looking forward to a vacation in Puerto Vallarta during the Christmas holiday, but arrived to discover the accommodations they'd booked were not available.What followed next was a mad scramble to find another place to stay, putting a damper on their trip, she said."Just the whole ordeal of h