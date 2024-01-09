LOOKING AHEAD 2024: Markham resident calls for more participation in public affairs from local Chinese community

Who gets to decide on Markham’s development plan? City Hall? Real estate owners? Or every resident who lives here?

Sheng Huang, founder of the Unionville Volunteer Association — the first organization of its kind that has a majority of members from mainland China — believes that in a city like Markham where more than half of the residents are of Chinese descent, the proportion of Chinese immigrants standing up and speaking out is far from enough.

A new secondary plan for the Markville community was initiated in early 2022, which proposed to build 11 to 28 highrise condos around the Markville Mall area.

According to the Markham Community Connect Association, the plan will bring 40,000 to 50,000 more residents to the area without sufficient infrastructure, services and resources.

“This is an irresponsible and unsustainable plan,” Huang said, adding the group launched a petition to oppose the development.

By the end of November 2023, resident Steven Wang and other volunteers from Markham Community Connect Association submitted a petition to the city with more than 2,000 signatures representing residents hoping to ultimately stop the project.

“This development proposal doesn’t show any plan to build new schools, daycare facilities or health-care facilities, which will result in an overloaded school system, limited access to medical services and a serious shortage of family doctors,” the petition states.

Over the past few months, Huang and other concerned citizens have organized protest rallies, lawn sign distributions and other awareness-raising campaigns that seem to be working.

On Dec. 12, Markham Council received the Markville Secondary Plan Study interim report. Slightly different from the original version, the new draft proposes to build Markville as a transit-oriented community with 28,000 people, 8,000 jobs, six hectares of new parks and new roads within the secondary plan area.

In addition, the interim report also noted that the York Region District School Board and York Catholic District School Board have indicated a need for additional schools in the study area, with the location of proposed schools to be addressed in the final concept.

“It shows that our voice is effective and can be passed on to city council,” Huang said of the revisions.

In the past year, areas such as the Hilton parking lot, First Markham Place and New Kennedy Square have been proposed for redevelopment into high-density residential buildings.

Huang felt it was a pity that these projects were closely related to the lives of residents, but many people simply did not know about them, let alone have their say as the earlier community consultation meeting regarding these developments didn’t involve many local residents.

For example, Huang said while the group mobilized over 4,000 people to reject the proposed plan for Markville, no more than 30 people have been following up on the project since the very beginning.

In regard to the Ford government’s push to build 1.5 million new homes by 2031 to ease the housing crisis, Huang argues Markham's target of 44,000 new homes under the new home building quota would be much “over fulfilled.”

According to the information compiled by Markham Community Connect Association and the Markville Community Association, the Markham Town Centre secondary plan includes 50,000 new homes; Mount Joy secondary plan includes 6,000 new homes; Milliken centre secondary plan includes 9,000 new homes; and Cornell centre secondary plan includes 5,000 new homes. These add up to more than 70,000 new homes already.

“We need to send the message out, so people understand what's going on,” Huang said, adding the urgency to let neighbours know that the government continues to steer intensive development even though housing targets have been met.

What the government does depends on what the people want, Huang said, adding the push in 2024 will be to continue efforts to encourage more residents to speak out and pressure the government, especially to awaken the awareness of the Chinese-Canadian community to get involved in public affairs so that quantitative changes can lead to qualitative changes.

“Use your power of supervision and votes to build a city that everyone wants, rather than lament that it is getting worse and less livable after all the development is done,” he said.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun