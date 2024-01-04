Looking back at 2023, ahead to 2024: Moosomin poised for continued growth, says mayor

“We’re just going to continue to grow as near as I can see,” said Moosomin Mayor Larry Tomlinson, summarizing the future of Moosomin heading into the new year. “I can’t see it slowing down here, really. We’re pretty lucky because I know a lot of other places aren’t enjoying that.”

With building and expansion projects promising more jobs and a boost to the local economy, he’s confident that 2024 will be another prosperous year, building on the momentum of 2023.

Looking back on the past year, there have been some challenges faced as Tomlinson pointed out. A pair of projects in particular—sidewalk and paving maintenance— just couldn’t be accomplished in 2023.

“We had $75,000 put aside for sidewalks in town, which didn’t get done because we couldn’t get a contractor to do it,” he said.

As for the paving side, the plan is to wait until next year with more resources available to tackle the project.

“We normally do about $700,000 to $800,000 worth of paving and the paver that we normally use went out of business, so we didn’t have a paver,” Tomlinson said. “In our budget, we put $500,000 into paving, but we put it into reserve. We’ll use it next year and add another $500,000, so next year, we’ll do a million dollars worth of paving in 2024, and we have found another paver.”

Waterline maintenance kept town employees busy through 2023 as well, wrapping up one spot in particular on the checklist.

“We finished off a couple more blocks of waterline and storm sewers on Ogilvie Street. We replaced a lot of valves around town and were getting streets into shape,” Tomlinson said. “We did the best we could without doing any paving.”

He also pointed to the decommissioning of the landfill, which is something many communities have been faced with in recent years.

A budget of $105,000 was set aside to have custom engineering work done, however the work has not been completed to date.

“We were doing recycling with Loraas and we had a local guy do the garbage. He wasn’t really interested in doing it anymore, so we switched our garbage to Loraas, too, so they do them both now,” Tomlinson explained.

Story continues

Several financial commitments were finalized over the year, including leases on the 2018 dozer (paid out at $103,000) and the packer used at the landfill (paid out at $46,000). The biggest final payment Tomlinson mentioned was the 15-year loan to finish the hospital, which at $220,000 per year, was paid off in 2023.

Another big item was the upgrade to the fifth cell at the lagoon, an $80,000 per year commitment that also ended this past year as well.

“We have to build a new water treatment plant in town and we had to replace the water line to the lake. The one is going to offset the other,” Tomlinson said. “But in September, we borrowed $3.5 million for the water treatment upgrades, which will also be paid back over a 15-year period at approximately $375,000 a year. The water line to the lake has already been installed, it’s in place.

“They’re working on the water treatment plant, the building is partially up and that’s probably all that’s going to happen this year,” he continued. “The rest of the plant will be built in spring and hopefully we’ll be using the new plant by sometime in August of next year. We got in on the infrastructure grant, and it’s $13.7 million, which we’re responsible for 27 per cent of it, so it’s big dollars.”

Business is also booming in town, evidenced by projects including Anytime Fitness, the Borderland Co-op grocery store and Keller Developments building two 12-unit apartment buildings. New businesses such as Moosomin Sports Excellence setting up shop also paint a bright economic picture for the town’s growth.

The planning for a second building for the Play Fair Daycare to accommodate 90 additional spaces and building momentum with the Moosomin Visual Arts Centre were other highlights Tomlinson listed.

“We’re getting to be a regional centre with what we’ve got,” he said, paying tribute to the enthusiasm found in and around Moosomin.

“The town is amazing. If something needs money or a fundraiser, everybody’s on board.”

One example of this community spirit could be seen in the 2023 Communities in Bloom contest where the Town, the Pipestone Hills Golf Club and Moosomin Lake Regional Park joined forces.

Participation in the annual beautification event not only showcased community pride, but left a lasting legacy idea in the minds of organizers—a tourist information centre along Highway 1 as incentive to draw travellers into town.

“Our town looked really good this year,” Tomlinson said. “We won our class, so I guess we’re back into next year because we’re going to go national.”

On the health side, Tomlinson noted how Moosomin’s health facility and 10 doctors are attracting people to the community. The town is eyeing enhanced services to the facility, including advocacy for specialized equipment.

“We’ve been working on a CT scanner for the hospital, which we’ve been talking to the health minister. At this point, it’s looking promising,” he said, adding that hopes are that it may come to fruition over the next year.

Tomlinson is confident Moosomin will continue on that upward trend, as he excitedly spoke of the new airport upgrade.

“This is the third largest airport next to Regina and Saskatoon for length,” Tomlinson noted. “To this point, we put $250,000 into it and now we’ve made a motion in council to commit another $139,000 per year for five years—till the end of 2028—which will bring us close to a million dollars invested.”

As for challenges going into 2024, keeping ahead of the infrastructure in terms of maintenance will be key.

“It’s to keep ahead of it with the infrastructure, that’s always a problem,” said Tomlinson, who added housing is another huge need in Moosomin. “But at this point in time, we’re not that bad off and the town keeps growing.”

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator