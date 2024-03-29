Looking for a job in the Florida Keys? These positions can pay more than $80,000 a year

If you love to visit the Florida Keys, how would you like to work there?

Monroe County and Key West have lots of open government positions, many of which carry salaries of more than $80,000 a year.

Here’s a look at recent public sector job postings across the Keys:

Monroe County

The county career page lists the following jobs with salaries around $80,000 or more:

Description: Responsibilities include providing legal analysis and advice to the Board of County Commissioners, the County’s Administrative Staff and various County-related agencies, boards, and committees.

Salary: $96,904.68 to $155,047.48

Location: Key West

Description: Assists the director and business administrator of fleet management with administrative duties.

Salary: $52,025.15 to $80,638.98

Location: Key West

Description: Responsible for coordinating all aspects of contractor licensing as it relates to state and county requirements for permitting and construction in Monroe County.

Salary: $49,547.76 to $76,799.04

Location: Monroe County

Description: Responsible for repair and maintenance to county roads, bridges, and rights-of-way using a variety of machines, tools, and equipment.

Salary: $49,547.76 to $76,799.04

Location: Key Largo

Description: Assists the staff and community with all aspects of permitting (intake, routing for plan review, issuance, and inspections)

Salary: $49,547.76 to $76,799.04

Location: Stock Island, Big Pine Key, Marathon

Description: Assists with administration and coordination of county projects from inception through completion, including supervision of staff, and inspection of projects which include reviewing documents and ensuring compliance with applicable laws and codes. Assists with preparing RFQs, RFPs, and Progress Status reports.

Salary: $81,363.04 to $130,180.86

Location: Monroe County

Description: Responsible for inspecting structural and non-structural construction for conformance with plans, specifications, and applicable codes

Salary: $72,412.81 to $115,860.50

Location: Key Largo, Marathon

Description: Responsible for advanced, higher-level help desk support to end-users over the telephone or in person in areas of special tasks and training for new users. Receives, configures, installs, and troubleshoots personal computer systems, printers, server applications, network switches, routers, and other electronic devices throughout Monroe County departments.

Salary: $68,313.97 to $109,302.35

Location: Key Largo

Description: Responsible for network engineering, setup, configuration, installation, upgrades, advanced troubleshooting, and preventative/remedial maintenance for enterprise routing and switching environments, virtual private networking (VPN), firewalls, voice communications infrastructure/systems (including Voice Over IP), and wireless networking and monitoring systems.

Salary: $81,363.04 to $130,180.86

Location: Monroe County

Key West





The city career page lists the following jobs with salaries around $80,000 or more a year:

Description: Secretarial, administrative position requiring confidentiality for the Community Services Department. . Provides administrative/secretarial support for the Tree Commission and the Bicycle/Pedestrian Coordinator, including preparation of documents, attends meetings, record minutes and permits.

Salary: $47,152 to $61,298

Description: Performs skilled work involving new construction, general maintenance, and repair of city-owned buildings and facilities. Primary duties include maintenance and repair of electrical, control systems, lighting, heating, and air conditioning systems, replacing and repairing electrical plumbing components and electrical fixtures/wiring, generators, general facilities maintenance, and office renovation.

Salary: $69,245 to $90,018

Description: Responsible for overseeing all possible repair and maintenance of city-owned equipment and rolling stock. This includes planning, scheduling, and tracking supplies and equipment essential to the daily operations of a city-wide fleet service.

Salary: $61,523 to $ 79.980

Description: Responsibilities include technical analysis of Certificate of Appropriateness applications, daily contact with the public regarding historic preservation and development matters that are proposed within the historic zoning districts and buildings, structures, and sites under the Historic Architectural Review Commission.

Salary: $65,270 to $84,851

Description: Responsible for the overall planning, organization, and management of all aspects of departmental functions, including general administration, budgeting, capital planning, rate models, and policy development.

Salary: $111,118