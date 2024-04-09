Looking to recycle your eclipse glasses? This Ohio library can help.

The Daily Beast

Michael Santiago/Getty ImagesDonald Trump appears set to file a lawsuit against Judge Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing his trial for alleged falsification of business records in order to cover up his affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.The move, which comes one week before the trial is set to start, is a last-minute attempt to delay the trial or even see it thrown out, sources with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times Monday. Trump’s lawyers plan to file an appeals action