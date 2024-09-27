Looking for something to do with the power out? Here are some Columbia venues open

Hurricane Helene has left multiple businesses and state entities closed as it blasted through the state with high winds and heavy rain early Friday morning. But some places are open. Here are a few.

What’s open:

The Riverbanks Zoo will be closed during the day, but will reopen at 7 p.m. Friday for “Zoofari,” the Zoo’s 50th annual evening of “cocktails, cuisine and conservation.” The event is scheduled for 7-10:30 p.m. and Riverbanks will resume normal hours Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All City of Columbia outdoor parks are open. There are a few downed trees in some of the parks, which are being cleared up, Justin Stevens, city of Columbia spokesperson wrote via email. All of the recreation buildings are closed, though.

Frankie’s Fun Park in Columbia posted on Facebook: “Don’t let the rain dampen your spirits! Head over to Frankie’s with your gang for unlimited fun.” The park normally opens at noon.

Columbiana Centre is open and has normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, here are some of the places closed.

Multiple state parks were affected by the storm and will be closed throughout the day and possibly longer for park rangers to assess damage, South Carolina State Park’s website said.

The list of closures are being updated as damage is assessed, but the following were closed as of Friday morning:

Caesars Head

Calhoun Falls

Croft

Baker Creek

Dreher

Hamilton Branch

Hickory Knob

Hunting Island

Lake Greenwood

Lake Hartwell

Lake Wateree

Landsford Canal

May Forest

Paris Mountain

Sadlers Creek

Trails in Caesars Head, Devils Fork, Keowee-Toxaway, Oconee and Table Rock are closed because of flooding and torrential rain.

Congaree National Park closed Thursday and will remain closed Friday, along with Longleaf and Bluff Campgrounds, the National Parks website said. Updates will be posted about closures through their website or social media.

The Richland County Recreation Commission closed all facilities Friday. All after-school programs were suspended Friday and all recreation commission athletic programs and leagues were cancelled for Friday as well. Commission outdoor programs and sporting leagues on fields will be suspended through Saturday, the recreation commission posted on Facebook.

LinRick Golf Course will be closed Friday, the commission posted on its Facebook page.

The Columbia Museum of Art, EdVenture Columbia Children’s museum and the South Carolina State museum are all closed Friday due to the weather.

Most Lexington Medical Urgent Care Centers are closed with the exception of except of the Northeast location, 3016 Longtown Commons Dr., and the Lexington location, 811 W Main St, Lexington.

All other urgent care locations will remain closed today because of power concerns, the organization posted via X. Check with the urgent care location ahead of visiting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.