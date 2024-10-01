Looking for Taylor Swift's famous red lipstick? Her makeup artist confirms the brand

If you're wondering about the burning red lipstick that Taylor Swift wears, the answer has been revealed by the singer's makeup artist.

Lorrie Turk unveiled the secret Tuesday morning on Instagram. On her story, Turk shared a picture of Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards with the caption, "So many people asking about this lipstick that Taylor wears all the time."

On the next slide, Turk wrote above Swift's image from the first Chiefs game of the season, "It's: NARS Morocco Lipstick. She's worn it for years."

Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 5, 2024.

The $26 NARS Cosmetics lipstick is sold out, but customers can enter their emails to get an alert when Morocco is back in stock.

Turk has worked with Swift for more than a decade.

