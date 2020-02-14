Looking for the ultimate way to experience the 2020 French GP?

You’ll set off from your choice of London, Amsterdam or Frankfurt by luxury coach on Wednesday evening, then sit back and relax ready for the action of the weekend ahead, as you’re whisked through the French countryside straight to Circuit Paul Ricard. When you arrive on Thursday lunchtime you’ll find a pre-erected tent ready and waiting for you within the official campsite for the GP, so all that’s left for you to do is enjoy a weekend of world-class racing with like-minded fans.

Just a short walk from the track itself, the campsite is ideal if you don’t want to miss any of the action across the three days, including other racing events and a whole host of other activities around the racetrack (to be announced shortly).

General Admission starts at £1065 / 1352€ per person, but race weekend tickets can be configured to suit your preferred seat location and budget. Looking to see high braking and a potential overtaking? Then Virage Du Pont (£1342 / 1616€ pp) or Sainte Baume (£1285 / 1572€ pp) are ideal options. Looking to see the incredible cornering speeds in Formula 1? Then Le Beausset (£1228 / 1506€ pp) offers great views at excellent value.

