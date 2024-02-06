'Looks Like Someone Lost Their Boat': Debris Floats Down Muddy River in Flood-Hit LA

The Los Angeles River was unusually high on Monday, February 5, as a severe storm system hit the south California region, breaking rainfall records, flooding multiple streets, and causing numerous mudslides.

Footage captured by X user @IrishMew shows the fast-moving river sweeping debris along in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, with the recorder commenting, “It looks like someone lost their boat.” Credit: @IrishMew via Storyful