Looming Trump Presidency Set To Embolden Netanyahu And Hurt Palestinians

Akbar Shahid Ahmed
·10 min read
Looming Trump Presidency Set To Embolden Netanyahu And Hurt Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already celebrated Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential election victory this week as “history’s greatest comeback.” And on Friday, Netanyahu signaled what he thinks Trump’s reascent to the Oval Office means for his own policies — by tapping a new ambassador to the U.S. who has roots in far-right Israeli political movements that disdain Palestinians and fuel Netanyahu’s power grabs.

Appointee Yechiel Leiter is a U.S.-born academic prominent in the Israeli settler movement — he in fact lives in one of the settlement communities, established in the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank in defiance of international law. He was previously involved in the Jewish Defense League, a violent group purporting to combat antisemitism that was founded by extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane and that the FBIdeemed a terrorist organization. Leiter has suggested dismantling the Palestinian Authority and annexing the West Bank to Israel — moves the U.S. and most other world governments say would be inflammatory and destabilizing, as the area is central to hopes for an eventual Palestinian state. And he has worked at the conservative Kohelet Policy Forum think tank, which promoted Netanyahu’s ongoing attempt to weaken Israel’s judiciary.

He is set to take the job in January, the same month Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for his second term.

“That sends a clear message: Netanyahu is interested in representing the radical settler movement to the Trump administration,” Mairav Zonszein, an analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, told HuffPost of the appointment.

Michael Koplow of the U.S.-based Israel Policy Forum wrote on social media: “This is Bibi [Netanyahu] intentionally embracing everything that drove the [U.S. President Joe] Biden administration crazy—settlement expansion, judicial overhaul, democratic backsliding—and betting not only that Trump won’t care about any of these things but that Leiter can push them forward.”

The relationship between the looming Trump administration and Netanyahu has huge implications for millions of people, within Israel itself and in the Middle East broadly. With the bloody ongoing Israeli military offensives in Gaza and Lebanon, the targeting of Palestinians in Israeli-occupied territory, and the risk that expanded conflict between Israel and its nemesis Iran produces a regional war that could ensnare the U.S., the change in administration comes with the possibility of a significant shift in the tone and priorities of the bond between the two nations.

Washington has long been Israel’s chief diplomatic and military backer, sending the country billions in weapons and aid annually, and hence the global player best positioned to influence Israeli policies. So far, most indications suggest a Trump presidency will be even more permissive to the Israeli leader than Biden has been, even as the Biden administration sent Netanyahu huge, largely unchecked military support following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack inside Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, which the U.S. calls a terror organization.

In retaliating against Hamas and pursuing other enemies, Israel has invaded Gaza and Lebanon, killing tens of thousands of people, a large proportion of them children. The Israeli military says it works to avoid hurting civilians. But independent investigations have accused Israel of disproportionate attacks, and the Biden administration has conceded “it is reasonable to assess” that Israeli forces have used American weapons in violation of international and U.S. standards for limiting civilian casualties.

Officials and experts doubt the new Trump administration will press Israel on subjects like its battlefield conduct or its harsh restrictions on aid for Palestinians.

Two State Department officials described how Trump-era changes will likely alter their agency’s agenda, which under Biden has included both sending weapons to Israel and U.S. nudges to allow relief to reach Gaza and to limit civilian casualties from Israeli operations.

The new administration is “going to be terrible for any sort of humanitarian effort in Palestine,” one official told HuffPost.

Both officials highlighted that the chief aid office at the State Department — the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, which oversees matters like the U.S. relationship with the United Nations aid agency serving Palestinians — is expected to be shrunk under Trump in line with proposals from conservatives, like the Project 2025 plan. One described the bureau as likely to be “gutted.”

As officials are “bracing for transition,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken is believed to want some commitments from Israel on limiting the toll of its operations that can extend into the new administration, one State Department official said, noting that Blinken and Biden remain in office for more than two months.

“It’s unclear what the administration will just kick down the road and give up on just yet,” the official continued.

Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin last month told the Israeli government its limits on aid could prompt the U.S. to stop sending some weapons if they deem there is a violation of an American law barring U.S. weapons for countries that block American humanitarian assistance. The deadline they set for improvement is approaching next week, and experts say Israel is still blocking aid deliveries as famine looks likely in northern Gaza.

Yet it is not clear whether the outgoing administration will actually impose consequences on Israel for its aid policy, which would break with Biden’s pattern of resisting calls to do so. Even if it does, officials know Trump could quickly unwind any such move.

The White House has not yet issued any broad guidance on what Biden wants to achieve on Israeli-Palestinian issues before leaving office, according to one of the State Department officials.

A U.S. official working on Middle East matters at another government agency said “everything went silent” in internal discussions following the presidential election result.

That includes conversations about two of the signature Israel-related policies of the Biden administration, the official added: sanctions on Israeli settlers who attack Palestinians in the West Bank, and a proposed U.S.-Israel-Saudi Arabia agreement, which Biden aides claimed would give Israel an incentive to make a lasting peace with the Palestinians.

Some analysts believe that since Biden now no longer risks an electoral toll for appearing anti-Israel, he may apply more of the sanctions to discourage violence by Israeli settlers — which is at historic highs — and to preserve the idea of a two-state solution, which the president calls his goal. Trump would revoke the measures, the U.S. official predicted.

Once the new administration is in office, it could take steps that suggest a different U.S.-Israel dynamic, if Trump feels motivated to fulfill his campaign trail promises to end wars or Netanyahu feels he must take those pledges seriously.

But it’s likely the two leaders will find ways to break with the Biden era that still prioritize their personal political interests above concerns like permanently reducing the risk of more bloodshed and respecting the rights of civilians or self-determination for the Palestinians, Lebanese or others.

“You can also proclaim an end to the war and still have [military] positions within Gaza or outside Gaza,” Zonszein said. “Both in Lebanon and in Gaza, Israel could try and get a deal. ... That would allow it still to have a lot of freedom of action,” in terms of launching fresh waves of attacks in the future, she said.

“Maybe there would be some level of concession, and obviously a cessation of hostilities would be a big improvement, but still it would serve Israel’s interests as far as what the postwar situation would look like,” she continued.

Netanyahu’s definition of Israeli interests will likely be influenced by his right-wing allies — some of whom have discussed establishing Israeli settlements in Lebanon and Gaza — and by his determination to project strength in Israeli domestic politics. Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, overwhelmingly voted this summer against the idea of establishing a Palestinian state, and Netanyahu has repeatedly said he would not permit Gaza to be run by the Palestinian Authority, the body recognized by many nations as representing the Palestinian people.

The prospect of a U.S.-Israel-Saudi Arabia bargain could become a defining theme in Trump-Netanyahu interactions and affect policy decisions.

Advancing that idea may require a veneer of concessions to Palestinians, given Saudi statements of solidarity with them, Zonszein noted.

Yet Netanyahu can follow his own example in seeking deals with other Arab states during the previous Trump presidency: He threatened to formally annex the West Bank, then did not do so. The back-and-forth gave the countries that then recognized Israel, like the United Arab Emirates, a route to say they had successfully prevented Israeli annexation of the Palestinian region.

“He hasn’t formally annexed and honestly doesn’t have an interest in doing so. … What they’re doing is almost just as good” by expanding Israeli control there in more subtle ways, Zonszein said.

A straightforward path on the Saudi deal could be complicated, however, by how Trump and Netanyahu choose to approach Iran.

In his first term, Trump imposed “maximum pressure” on Tehran, and has since signaled he will appoint Iran skeptics to government jobs. Some of the foreign policy voices who are welcoming a new Trump administration and asserting it will deliver “peace through strength” have openly embraced U.S. militarism: “America must be prepared to use force directly against Iran, including its expanding nuclear weapons program,” Mark Dubowitz and Jonathan Schanzer of the hawkish Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank wrote earlier this year. And Netanyahu has long envisioned a U.S.-led effort to kneecap Iran.

Yet Trump has also hinted at negotiations with Iran, and the Saudis and other Gulf players he is close to have sought to avoid an all-out conflagration between U.S. partners and Iran’s network of regional allies.

As Trump and Netanyahu craft their approach, both are likely to benefit from dissenting voices being in a weak position. In the U.S., Democrats will likely spend months focused inward to try to understand their broad election losses, and Republicans and the Trump administration are near certain to clamp down on the anti-war movement and pro-Palestinian voices who are challenging U.S. policy on the Middle East.

Meanwhile, in Israel, Netanyahu has consolidated his power, including by firing his chief rival in government this week. And even the most symbolically significant of his critics — the families of Oct. 7 hostages whom he promised to bring home but has not been able to — have been unable to dislodge his dominance.

“The hostage crisis is still very much pushed by the families, but I think a lot of people understand that Israel has given up on the hostages and that’s no longer the main issue here,” Zonszein said, pointing to the Israeli leader’s push against the judiciary and a fight over whether ultra-Orthodox Jews should be drafted into Israel’s military.

“In terms of the political opposition in Israel, they don’t have a plan. … They don’t have a way to topple this government, so things are kind of static,” she added. “Most Israelis who are against this government and have been for a hostage deal are in serious despair, and there isn’t really any light at the end of the tunnel right now.”

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws

    President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon

  • People Are Sharing Stories Of Trump Supporters Who Voted Waaaay Against Their Own Interests, And It's Wild

    "I actually had a Trump voter say to me today 'he’s not really gonna get rid of the ACA right? My wife and I both have plans through it.'"

  • Putin Plays Tough in Opening Move with Trump

    "The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares His 'Honest To God' Thoughts About Trump Win

    The former House Republican got "absolutely" clear about what he called a right-wing "narrative."

  • Trump Demands Action Against His Enemies After Rumors of a Truth Social Selloff

    Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho

  • Trump's Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security advisor. Trump is currently in the process of putting an eclectic team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be President’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security advisor to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • The Mysterious Erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:

  • New York judge must do the unthinkable - and correct - thing to Donald Trump | Opinion

    The president-elect’s first act will undoubtedly try to pardon himself. Judge Juan Merchan needs the courage Mike Pence had on Jan. 6. | Opinion

  • WH Press Secretary Tangles With Fox Reporter Over Trump: ‘Twisting Everything’

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.

  • Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here's what he's proposed

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.

  • Van Jones on Trump win: ‘It turned out we were the idiots’

    CNN pundit Van Jones says Democrats’ media strategy is a major reason Vice President Harris lost this week’s presidential election to former President Trump. “We got beat because the conservatives and Republicans built a different media system,” Jones said on the channel Thursday. “It had to do with online, had to do with podcasts, with…

  • Ex-Obama Adviser Snidely Boils Down Harris Defeat To 1 Faction Of Democratic Party

    David Axelrod provided an unflattering description of what Democrats have become, saying this led to Kamala Harris' loss in the presidential election.

  • It's becoming clearer how Ukraine's first attack on North Korean troops went down

    A Ukrainian official gave Business Insider further details about the first clashes between Ukrainian and North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.

  • CNBC Host Fumes At Anthony Scaramucci, Asks If He's 'Embarrassed' By His Trump Take

    Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • Elon Musk Plays Secretary of State as Trump Calls Zelensky

    Elon Musk signed onto a Wednesday phone call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky that the Ukrainian president described as “excellent.” Musk’s surprising involvement in the conversation, first reported by Axios, hints at just how influential the world’s richest person, who emerged as a close and powerful ally for Trump in the run-up to his election victory, may be to the new administration. Musk has been floated as a possible candidate for a Trump Cabinet position, and the president-elec

  • ‘Ice maiden’ Susie Wiles’s demands for accepting top Trump White House role revealed

    Wiles – described by Trump himself as the ‘ice maiden’ – was appointed as his chief of staff on Thursday

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • Zelensky confirms deadly clashes with North Korean troops as Putin says he’s willing to talk with Trump

    North Korean troops deployed to Russia’s Kursk region have fought Kyiv’s forces on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that the clashes resulted in fatalities.

  • Putin signs into law mutual defence treaty with North Korea

    The accord, signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack. Russia's upper house ratified the treaty this week, while the lower house endorsed it last month.

  • Nancy Pelosi Is Back Trashing Biden for Kamala Harris Fiasco

    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expected an open primary to take place after President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, instead of a Kamala Harris endorsement. Pelosi, who spoke to The New York Times podcast The Interview this week, said that things might have been different if an open primary had occurred. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said in the interview, which will be released on Saturday.