Looming workshop a fine yarn

Tudor and Cashel Township had a looming workshop for its residents on March 25 at the community centre, taught by Carol Phillips. The event brought in a lot of people and by all accounts knitted a passion without needles in all who attended. Phillips, Councillor Elain Holloway and Tudor and Cashel Township Public Library’s CEO and head librarian Leanne Golan comment on this fun-filled day.

Loom knitting, or knitting without needles, has been around for hundreds if not thousands of years. According to the website, www.thesprucecrafts.com, loom knitting can produce the same types of projects that traditional knitting can, with the benefit that it’s easier on the hands and usually works up faster. More information on knitting with looms can be found on the aforementioned website and at www.bohldloomknitting.com.

Holloway told The Bancroft Times she just dropped by on March 25 and didn’t stay long, but there was an excellent turnout. “The women were quick to pick up this new ‘to some’ skill. Carol Phillips was excited to share the project she had planned for beginners; knitting loom coasters,” she says.

Golan says it was a fun event with everyone choosing their own project. She says some made hats and others started on blankets. Golan also reveals that the library’s first book club was a huge success last month, with Bancroft author Marcus Shields and his wife Karen joining them. “Marcus donated all nine of his books to the library and will be back in a few months to do an author reading. We had a great interaction and discussion as people shared what they were reading and all of us were inspired by what others were reading. Our next book club café, led by Stan Wontor, is March 27 and will be monthly,” she says.

Golan also revealed that the library’s artist for a day workshop during March Break had 23 people in attendance. “It was nice to see parents, grandparents, and kids as young as five coming out together to learn how to paint, some for the very first time. Local artist Amanda Piszczek led the event which was sponsored by the library and everyone went home with a painting they could feel proud of at the end of the day. The workshop was part of our Creative Hub, where people can learn, grow, and develop skills for personal development or even to start a business of their own. Tudor and Cashel have a lot of local talent and we’d like to see the Creative Hub grow as people come and explore creativity in all forms and network with other creatives,” she says

Phillips says that the workshop went very well and that any feedback she’d received on social media had been positive. “There was a relatively small group from the surrounding area which was nice for me, as I have not done a workshop before. I was very happy that my friend Trish was there because she has experience with the loom and was able to help me give directions to some people while I worked with others,” she says.

Phillips told The Bancroft Times she was asked to do the workshop by Golan when she saw her working with her looms and suggested that she led a workshop. She says she started working with looms while recovering from a major car accident back in 2004. “There have been inquiries about another workshop with the looms. But the request has been made that the workshop happen on a Saturday instead of a Wednesday. We have yet to finalize the date for the next workshop,” she says. “It will be announced on the Tudor and Cashel library Facebook page as well as the township’s Facebook page.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times