Loose Barges Amass at Pittsburgh Dam (PHOTOS)

A number of barges broke loose and floated “uncontrolled” down the Ohio River in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, late on April 12, according to area officials.

“In total, 26 barges broke loose; 23 were loaded and three were empty. Those that were loaded had dry cargo such as coal, and no hazardous materials on board. There have been no reports of people injured, but Peggy’s Marina sustained extensive damage,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a press release late on Friday.

Several area bridges were temporarily closed to traffic.

Photos released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District via Facebook show at least seven of the barges amassed at Emsworth Locks and Dam on Saturday.

“Eleven barges are secured by tugboat at Brunot Island. Nine barges came to rest at Emsworth Locks and Dam, with one being removed in the early hours of Saturday morning April 13. Four barges passed through Emsworth Lock and Dam and went over Dashields Locks and Dams in Moon Township, Allegheny County and have been retrieved and secured by tugboat. There is one unaccounted for barge,” the corps said in their Facebook posts.

The corps later added that one empty barge sank and another “broke away due to river conditions” on Saturday. Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]