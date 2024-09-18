Loose Women star praises Ruth Langsford's "dignity" amid Eamonn split

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan has praised her co-star Ruth Langsford for handling her split from Eamonn Holmes with "dignity and pride".

It was announced in May that the former This Morning presenters are divorcing after 14 years of marriage, with a statement released on their behalf reading: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Nolan has now shared her admiration for Ruth and the way she's handled the situation as someone in the public eye.

"Ruth and I keep in touch all the time. She's back at work now, which is great because I really missed her," the presenter told Woman Magazine (via Daily Star).

She continued: "I don't want to say too much because it's not my place to discuss Ruth's life, but from a friend's perspective, I've never met anyone who has handled something with so much dignity and pride.

"She's just such a lady, more of a lady then I'll ever be, I would've spilled my guts right now - as I do, that's my problem, I say too much. She's been absolutely amazing, she really has."

Coleen also revealed that she offered Ruth some advice about opening up on the split, but that her friend has instead chosen to keep details private.



"I just love her and I'm in awe of how she's handled everything," Coleen added.

Eamonn and Ruth first began dating back in 1996, before officially tying the knot in 2010. They share a son named Jack together, who they welcomed in 2002.

Loose Women airs on weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

