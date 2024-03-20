Loose Women's Saira Khan makes TV comeback following three year break

Channel 5

Former Loose Women star Saira Khan has made her TV comeback after a three year break.

The star, who originally rose to fame on the 2005 series of The Apprentice, last appeared on TV in 2021's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, having quit ITV's Loose Women that year.

The star made her return to screens on yesterday's (March 19) Jeremy Vine show on Channel 5, Saira later admitting that she "really enjoyed it".

Taking to Instagram after her episode aired, Saira wrote: "So after a few years off the telly, it was lovely to come back - @thejeremyvine persuaded me to do it and I’m not gonna lie…. I really enjoyed it.

"So thank you @jeremyvineon5 @thejeremyvine @owenjones84 for making my first day back lots of fun.

"Thanks to the @jeremyvineon5 team who put the show together - all very lovely and I felt so looked after. It was good to have a little rant and let off some steam!" she added.

Announcing her Loose Women departure in January 2021 in the Sunday Mirror, Saira said she had taken 2020 "to reflect, to think and to reconnect", adding she has "rediscovered the importance" of putting her life into perspective.

She later urged Loose Women bosses to replace her with someone who is gay, transgender or non-binary, writing on Instagram that it would "help the show to be more reflective of the world we live in".

Saira added: "I came to the show a troubled soul and I will eternally be grateful for the platform @loosewomen gave me to share, speak up and out. I will miss the great women who have become my very close friends. I feel honoured and privileged to have sat alongside them and learnt from them."

