Lord Bamford forced to submit biodiversity reports to build luxury hotel on site of medieval mill

The billionaire owner of JCB is being forced to submit biodiversity reports in order to build a luxury hotel on the site of a former medieval mill after a four-year planning battle.

Lord and Lady Bamford have been granted approval to develop a 38-bedroom hotel in Kingham, a picturesque village near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

The Cotswolds hotel would include a restaurant, alehouse, bakehouse, and demonstration barn, planning documents reveal.

The couple resubmitted plans in November 2022 after a previous application for approval in May 2020 was refused. It came amid objections from villagers who claimed that the Bamfords were carrying out “daily helicopter flights” over their homes.

The Bamfords’ latest plans promised to “reduce the overall quantum of development” and “focus on restoring the cultural heritage” of the dilapidated Mill House Hotel which sits on the site.

Artist's impression of planned luxury hotel

That latest attempt was almost thwarted following the discovery of Roman ditches during an archaeological evaluation of the land.

A survey also found signs that otters, a protected species, are living along the nearby Cornwell Brook.

But the redevelopment of the Mill House Hotel was approved on Friday after the exchange of 132 documents on the West Oxfordshire district council planning portal, including comments from the Environment Agency, Natural England and Cotswold Conservation.

The Bamfords must abide by 23 conditions to be able to build their luxury hotel.

These include the submission of a biodiversity monitoring report to the local planning authority as much as every five years over 30 years to show how they will “protect foraging/commuting bats and otters” during construction.

Signs of otters, a protected species, have been found living in a nearby brook - OXFORD SCIENTIFIC/PHOTOLIBRARY/STONE RF

No development can take place, including demolition, ground works and vegetation clearance, until a construction environmental management plan (biodiversity) has been approved in writing by the local planning authority, to ensure that protected and priority species and habitats are safeguarded.

The Bamfords must also provide a list of materials that will be used in building the roofs “in order to safeguard the character and appearance of the conservation area and setting of non-designated heritage assets”.

They must also provide “detailed specifications and drawings of all external windows and doors” to “ensure the architectural detailing of the buildings reflects the established character of the area”.

It was also ordered that a professional archaeological organisation must prepare a document that would “safeguard the recording of archaeological matters within the site” ahead of any work beginning.

Abby Fettes, a development manager at the council, wrote: “A staged programme of archaeological evaluation and mitigation shall be carried out by the commissioned archaeological organisation.

“The programme of work shall include all processing, research and analysis necessary to produce an accessible and usable archive and a full report for publication which shall be submitted to the local planning authority within two years of the completion of the archaeological fieldwork.”

A planning statement submitted by the developers read: “The main hotel building has been designed around the historic mill building with ancillary uses surrounding the Mill in an informal courtyard.

“This courtyard building consists of the restaurant, alehouse, with outdoor seating and a two-bedroom holiday let.

“This Mill building benefits from the sloped nature of the site allowing for the inclusion of the alehouse on the lower ground floor leading to the outdoor seating area, where guests can enjoy the views south over the water meadow.”

Daylesford Organic, Lord Bamford and Lady Carole’s business which is behind the project, had been contacted for comment.