Lord Bathurst to start charging visitors to Cirencester Park

Visitors to the grounds of Lord Bathurst’s estate will have to pay an entry fee from next month, bringing an end to the free access the public has enjoyed since 1695.

Cirencester Park in Gloucestershire will require non-local visitors to use a pass to access its grounds, installing electric pedestrian gates on four main routes in.

Earl Bathurst, whose family has run the estate for centuries, said the system will support restoration and maintenance work, adding that he is “delighted to continue to share Cirencester Park with the local community and visitors to the area”.

The decision by the Bathurst Estate has previously caused controversy. The Countess publicly distanced herself, after what she described as “some of the worst online bullying and libellous claims” she had ever experienced.

“The blame is now being placed at my door, and I cannot allow that to happen and I’m getting scant support from the estate office who seem to be perfectly happy for me to shoulder the blame, so I shall have to fight my own battles,” Lady Bathurst said in a Facebook post in 2021.

“If truth be told, they were also not my choice and I have been very unhappy about it — but the decision was made and as I have no say in the management of the estate, there was nothing I could do.

“I am uncomfortable with the growing belief that this is all my doing. It is not.”

Instead, she said, it was a decision from the estate manager.

The new pass system will be activated on Friday, March 15.

The Bathurst family has run the Grade I-listed Cirencester Park estate since 1695. The 18th-century landscape park was laid out by the 1st Earl Bathurst between 1714 and 1775 with the help of Alexander Pope.

The site grew in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic as residents and visitors sought to go for long walks during lockdown restrictions.

A spokesperson for the Bathurst Estate said: “The Bathurst Estate is committed to improving the visitor experience within Cirencester Park with the provision of new facilities, information points, family-friendly spaces such as a children’s play area and the picnic arboretum at The Old Kennels, while retaining the character of a Grade I-listed parkland.

“The management and maintenance of estates and private parklands is ever evolving, with landowners embracing new ways to ensure continuity in their conservation and preservation works; Cirencester Park is no different.

“The introduction of passes will support this, as well as the work of those employed to ensure the park is safe, that pathways are well-maintained and visitor areas are clean, interesting and enjoyable.”

Lord Bathurst said the new passes will support Phase II of the Broad Avenue Restoration Project at the park this autumn, as well as wider maintenance at the historic grounds.

“The physical and health benefits that people and their dogs get from the restorative powers of being in the natural environment of Cirencester Park is as important today as when the park was first established,” he said.

Local residents within Gloucestershire postcodes and surrounding villages can claim a Cirencester Park Community Pass.

An individual Cirencester Park Annual Pass will cost £30 and an annual household pass, which can be used by up to six people in one household, will cost £50. A Day Pass is £4 for adults and £2 for children.