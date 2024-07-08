Lord Cameron and Richard Holden resign as Tories reshuffle top team
The Conservative Party has announced a reshuffle, as former ministers and returning MPs make the transition into becoming the shadow cabinet.
The Conservative Party has announced a reshuffle, as former ministers and returning MPs make the transition into becoming the shadow cabinet.
The filmmaker had blunt words for the president in a new MSNBC interview.
Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.
Standing by the side of his RV in a bright blue T-shirt, Donald (Gator) Varnador proudly shows off his manicured garden. "I hear people always talking about more affordable housing. Well, this is affordable housing."Gator, a senior, lives in the Riverbend Cottage and RV Resort just outside Parksville on Vancouver Island. He says his meagre pension isn't enough to keep up with the price of fuel, food, and everything else. So, about a year ago, he and his wife parked their RV here permanently. RV
The Miu Miu paisley-print miniskirt, adorned in a rich chocolate brown and white palette, fresh from the runway, is quickly becoming a must-have for fashion enthusiasts everywhere - See Photos
The actress and singer shared a montage of memories from her family trip to Europe on Monday, July 8
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker was schooled on social media after getting simple details badly wrong.
Shania Twain graced the stage at London’s Hyde Park with a show-stopping performance that left fans in awe despite battling a cold. See photos.
The Duke of Sussex could be seen bonding with his son Archie Harrison in the garden of their huge $15 million mansion, see the moment you might have missed here…
"It has been a game-changer for saving money."
“Don’t talk like that,” the former president’s aide was told on Newsmax.
No bond has been set for the Florida resident, jail records show.
The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star poked fun at her editing fail by reposting fans' versions of her image with Pippen in London, Rome, Cairo and China
Critics said the Texas Republican’s “stay safe” alert only served as a reminder of one thing.
Tran asked the question after Ripa inquired about the reality star balancing education with finding love on TV: "Where did you meet your husband?" Tran asked.
Married schoolteachers bought their dream home in Sun Valley. Then a mentally ill neighbor's hoarding turned it into a prison.
The singer was supported by the NFL star at her third show in the Dutch capital on July 6
Non-MAGA America seethes at Trump's lies, bluster and authoritarianism. But neither Biden nor any younger, healthier Democrat directly moves to shut down his appeal at its root — toxic whiteness.
P!nk shares incredible news about her world tour with a picture of the singer in a cheek-baring leotard and diamante jacket. Find out more and see pictures here...
Lowe spent some time on the water with his sons, Matt and John, in Santa Barbara, Calif.
‘They are deceitful mean girls who didn’t even have the decency to apologize after you found out that they were being mean to you and secretly ganging up on you,’ one Reddit comment read