Lord Cameron urges Israel to 'think with head as well as heart' and not retaliate to Iran
Lord David Cameron has urged Israel to "think with head as well as heart" and not retaliate to Iran's missile attack.
Sirens and explosions could be heard in Jerusalem on Sunday after Iran fired drones and missiles towards Israel.
The US president says American forces "helped Israel take down nearly all" the drones and missiles.
Iran's state TV confirmed early on Sunday that the country's powerful Revolutionary Guard had launched drones and missiles at Israel. Iran launched drones toward Israel late Saturday, the Israeli military also announced, and Iran's state-run media reported that dozens had been fired.
The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss Iran’s attack on Israel. The meeting ended without any action by the council.
Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions. Iran says the attack was in response to an airstrike widely blamed on Israel that destroyed what Iran says were consular offices in Syria and killed two generals with its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard earlier this month.
