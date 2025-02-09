Lord Hermer ‘advised Caribbean nations on slavery reparations’

Lord Hermer, now the chief legal adviser to the Government, worked with the Caribbean Community (Caricom), according to legal sources

The Attorney General advised Caribbean nations seeking reparations for slavery, sources have claimed.

The Telegraph can reveal that Lord Hermer worked with the Caribbean Community (Caricom) when the group of 15 member states first drew up demands for payments from Britain, according to legal sources.

Lord Hermer, now the chief legal adviser to the Government, is said to have helped human rights lawyers a decade ago to prepare a legal case for slavery reparations that Caribbean nations could bring against the UK.

Work on the proposed legal case began in 2013 when Caricom launched its campaign to secure compensation from former colonial powers.

The plan for a legal battle was partly inspired by a 2013 case in which the British government was successfully sued by Kenyan victims of torture during the 1952 to1960 Mau Mau emergency.

Lord Hermer acted as counsel for the claimants after being engaged by human rights law firm Leigh Day.

Caricom looked to Leigh Day for advice on how to bring a similar case, and it is understood legal advice was offered as part of this process by Lord Hermer, who in a 2020 podcast recalled “representing Caribbean nations on a potential reparations case”.

Leigh Day’s proposed Caribbean reparations case petered out before it could be officially brought against Britain. However, Caricom officials in receipt of legal advice formulated Caricom’s 10-point plan for reparations, a set of demands which was signed off in 2014.

An updated list of demands is likely to be put to the UK again by a delegation of Caribbean officials who are set to visit London this year, as former colonies seek up £18 trillion in compensation.

Claims of legal advice offered to Caricom come amid concerns over conflicts of interest which may have arisen because of Lord Hermer’s legal career.

Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, has called for clarity on whether the Attorney General has ever advised ministers on matters involving his past clients.

These include Gerry Adams, the former Sinn Fein leader, and bereaved Afghan families that have accused Britain’s Armed Forces of war crimes.

Lord Hermer revealed in January that he had recused himself from offering advice on certain matters being dealt with by the Government because of potential conflicts of interest.

However, he could not reveal the issues on which he had recused himself.

It is not clear whether Lord Hermer would have to recuse himself if Caricom decided to bring a legal case against Britain, in addition to its diplomatic push.

Addressing the House of Lords in January, Lord Hermer said that there was an established system in place for dealing with any conflicts of interest.

He said that “steps to ensure that the law officer is appropriately limited in their involvement on matters related to the relevant area of government policy or related litigation”, and that “in situations where one law officer is conflicted, another law officer is asked to act in their place”.

Sources have said that a Caricom delegation will visit the UK in April to discuss the issue of reparations, stating that they are lining up events with Foreign Office officials.

The Foreign Office has said that David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, has no planned meetings with Caricom, and that the UK’s position is that the Government does not pay reparations.

The apparent delegation plans come after Mia Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados, and now chairman of Caricom, put Sir Keir Starmer under pressure by pushing for reparations to be on the agenda at the 2024 Commonwealth summit in Samoa.

Sir Keir’s announcement at the summit that the UK would not pay reparation was criticised by Leigh Day and its dedicated reparations team, led by partner Jacqueline McKenzie.

She argued that the underdevelopment which underpinned the planned 2013 legal case was still relevant, saying: “To say the period of enslavement was in the past, implying that this was too long ago to matter now, is quite offensive.

“The future of those countries and peoples affected very much depend on atonement; the legacy of ill effects and underdevelopment continue to haunt those nations affected.”

The firm has been involved in a number of cases including the Windrush scandal since it was co-founded by human rights lawyer Martyn Day, who worked with Caricom in 2013.

He said that Caribbean nations had drawn up “a comprehensive and fair set of demands on the Governments whose countries grew rich at the expense of those regions whose human wealth was stolen from them”.

Demands on the 10-point plan include a formal apology, help with education, and debt cancellation.

An updated plan set to be unveiled this year is likely to include more detail not only on slavery, but the system of indentured servitude which followed it.