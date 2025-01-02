Lord Julian Fellowes largely confined to wheelchair

BANG Showbiz
·2 min read
Lord Julian Fellowes is using a wheelchair credit:Bang Showbiz
Lord Julian Fellowes is using a wheelchair credit:Bang Showbiz

Lord Julian Fellowes is largely confined to a wheelchair.

The 'Downton Abbey' creator has been stricken by spinal stenosis - a narrowing of the spinal canal that can put pressure on the spinal cord - and although he has undergone an operation to address the problem, he's not recovered as well as he had hoped to.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "It's true that I do spend too much time in a wheelchair these days.

"About 40 years ago, I was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, probably resulting from an early slipped disc. I had an operation and, after quite a long convalescence, I was well again, dancing, riding and the rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Unluckily, a couple of years ago, I was told the condition had returned and, after another operation, I was obliged to recognise that my powers of recovery at 75 were not quite what they had been at 35. Which, I suppose, is no great surprise."

But Julian doesn't feel "unlucky" because other people have "far worse" health issues to deal with.

He added: "I am not entirely immobile, but I do have to remain sitting for most of the time. I don't consider myself unlucky in this. Other people have far worse to put up with."

Despite his health issues, Julian has no plans to slow down as he's got a third 'Downton Abbey' film in post-production and filming on a third series of 'The Gilded Age' - which he also created - underway.

And just a week ago, the 75-year-old screenwriter announced he will be adapting Donna Leon's acclaimed 'Detective Brunetti' series into a TV series after his friend and mentor, Ileen Maisel, originated the idea but passed away last year aged 68.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in Venice, the series will follow Detective Commissario Brunetti as he solves crimes in the Italian city.

The plotline reads: "Unhappy detectives are all alike; a happy detective struggles to stay happy in their own way. In fading Venice, far from the tourist crowds, detective Commissario Brunetti faces a daily battle to protect his city, and his family, from the harsh realities of murder, corruption, and of course the interference of his aristocratic in-laws."

The first novel, 'Death at La Fenice', was published in 1992 and the 33rd tome, 'A Refiner's Fire, earned rave reviews upon its release this year.

Ileen and the author are credited as executive producers along with Julian, Gesine Lubben, PK Fellowes and Lawrence Elman.

Latest Stories

  • Book-To-Movie Adaptations Coming Out In 2025

    As 2025 kicks off, several book to movie adaptations can be expected to move forward to completion, some with release dates already slated for the quarter century marker. Audiences looking forward to the fourth Bridget Jones film can anticipate streaming it on Peacock on Valentine’s Day in 2025. Other big name films based on books …

  • Wordle hint today: Clues for January 2 2025 NYT puzzle #1293

    WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JANUARY 2, 2025 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. Ready? OK. We've seen some hard Wordle words over the years and if you’re here, you’re probabl

  • First Chinese language biography of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman depicts different personalities

    There have been a dozen biographies of Sam Altman, the chief executive of artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer OpenAI, since the company ignited the worldwide AI frenzy with ChatGPT in November 2022. But only one has been penned by a Chinese writer. Kevin Zhou's Sam Altman, published in November 2024, is a detailed portrait of the AI entrepreneur, from his early days as a Stanford University dropout to the launch of his first start-up, Loopt, through his late 20s as the head of start-up accelera

  • How a book retreat in the desert reminded me books will always save me

    I arrived at a weekend book retreat with a grief-stricken heart, and left with a renewed sense of belonging thanks to fellow booklovers.

  • Born in Vancouver, the Peter Principle explains why your boss is incompetent. Here's why it still resonates

    Outside Vancouver's Metro Theatre is a plaque commemorating a play that at least two people thought was terrible. It describes how writer Raymond Hull was complaining about the atrocious production he had been watching while standing in the theatre's lobby during an intermission.A tall stranger who was also in the lobby then tried to explain to him how such an awful play made it to the stage. The stranger, Laurence J. Peter, told Hull that every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetenc

  • 30+ TV Show Book Adaptations Arriving This Year So Far

    Several best-selling books have inspired new and returning television series this year as well as box office movie magnets like the conclusion to Jon M. Chu’s Wicked and Regretting You based on Colleen Hoover’s book. Still novel adaptations more are in the works, like the many romantic comedies of Emily Henry and a few more …

  • First babies of 2025, known as Gen Beta, have arrived in Saskatchewan

    As we ring in the new year on Jan 1, it marks the end of Generation Alpha and the beginning of Generation Beta. It's not just a new year, it's a new generation. Saskatoon and Regina already have their first Gen Beta babies, a cohort that will include anyone born between 2025 and 2039. Saskatoon's first Gen Beta baby Atticus Marcien Harper Vandale was born at 12:19 a.m. to Angelique Zimmerman and Glen Vandale from Saskatoon. Regina's first baby of the year, Brynlee Anne Fredlund, was born at 01:1

  • New book examines why Black and queer Canadians may be hesitant to donate blood

    A new book by Halifax associate professor OmiSoore Dryden looks at how systemic anti-Black homophobia continues to deter some people from donating blood in Canada. Dryden spoke with CBC Radio Mainstreet Halifax host Jeff Douglas about the book, Got Blood to Give: Anti-Black Homophobia in Blood Donation, which was released in November.

  • Teen remains in coma after Americans on vacation attacked in Mexico, leaving 3 dead

    Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.

  • Fox News Fact-Checks Trump on New Orleans Terror Suspect’s Citizenship, Says He Was Born in the US | Video

    The president-elect earlier said that the killer was a "criminal coming in" to the country The post Fox News Fact-Checks Trump on New Orleans Terror Suspect’s Citizenship, Says He Was Born in the US | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025

    The New Year's Day event, which killed one and injured seven, garnered reactions online ridiculing CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump The post Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025 appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump Insists He Was ‘Right About Everything’ After Wrongly Tying New Orleans Attack to Immigration

    President-elect Donald Trump claimed he “was right about everything” early Thursday morning, hours after wrongly trying to link the New Orleans attack to migrants. “Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after midnight. “This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership.” In a follow-up post, he proclaimed in the third person: “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”

  • Anderson Cooper Goes Quiet As Whitney Cummings Veers Into Dicey Territory Live On CNN

    The comedian tried out some jaw-dropping lines during her New Year's Eve roast and kept wondering when she'd be taken off air.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Blasts His Father’s ‘Amateur Night’ NYE Festivities at Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump Jr. has trashed his father’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago on his “Triggered with Don Jr.” podcast, calling it “amateur night” and saying guests have often treated him like a “freaking imbecile.” Footage of this year’s celebrations captured Donald and Melania Trump, running mate J.D. Vance (and his wife Usha) and partying MAGA supporters clapping and singing along to Village People’s “YMCA.” First buddy Elon Musk had his son, X, on his shoulders; Lara Trump, wife of Don J

  • Changes to your taxes in 2025: At the pump, at home and on your paycheque

    There's only one thing more inevitable than death and taxes: Bad jokes at the beginning of the year about the inevitability of death and taxes.With that hideous cliché out of the way, here's how federal, provincial and municipal taxes will change for residents of Manitoba and Winnipeg in 2025:Federal tax changesBasic personal income amount (non-refundable tax credit): Up $424 to $16,129.First personal income tax bracket (income taxed at 15 per cent): Ceiling rises to $57,375 from $55,867.Second

  • ‘They blocked my calls’: This Ohio man accidentally bought an entire street for $5K — now the city wants it back

    He claims he's not getting fair compensation from the City of Trenton, calling his battle with eminent domain a "nightmare."

  • Steve Bannon Ramps Up MAGA Civil War With Graphic Threat to Elon Musk

    Steve Bannon is ramping up his attack on Elon Musk. And this time he’s threatening violence. The house of MAGA has been in flames this week over Musk’s plan to protect immigrants with H-1B visas, while diehard conservatives like the president-elect’s former strategist Bannon and Trump loyalist Laura Loomer have said foreign workers should be deported and replaced with “real” Americans. On the last episode of the year for Bannon’s War Room podcast, he sent a threatening message to the SpaceX foun

  • Virgin Australia crew allegedly raped, robbed in Fiji

    (Reuters) -The Fiji government on Thursday said police were investigating incidents involving two crew members of Australian airline Virgin Australia who were allegedly victims of rape and theft in Nadi in the early hours of New Year's Day. The crew members were in the popular tourist destination on a layover before they were supposed to fly off the following day, Fiji Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said in a statement. Virgin, which said it was aware of the alleged incidents, has sent people to Fiji to provide support, but did not provide further details in a statement to Reuters.

  • 'We had so many hopes': Syrian refugee family reflects on nearly a decade in Canada

    When asked about her life in Syria a decade ago, Amani Shamseddin struggles to find the words.

  • Dangerous travel with potent multi-day snow squalls in Ontario, risk of 60 cm

    Snow squall watches and warnings have been issued in southern Ontario for significant snowfall creating treacherous travel. These meandering bands will likely continue through the weekend