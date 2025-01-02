Lord Julian Fellowes largely confined to wheelchair

Lord Julian Fellowes is largely confined to a wheelchair.

The 'Downton Abbey' creator has been stricken by spinal stenosis - a narrowing of the spinal canal that can put pressure on the spinal cord - and although he has undergone an operation to address the problem, he's not recovered as well as he had hoped to.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "It's true that I do spend too much time in a wheelchair these days.

"About 40 years ago, I was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, probably resulting from an early slipped disc. I had an operation and, after quite a long convalescence, I was well again, dancing, riding and the rest.

"Unluckily, a couple of years ago, I was told the condition had returned and, after another operation, I was obliged to recognise that my powers of recovery at 75 were not quite what they had been at 35. Which, I suppose, is no great surprise."

But Julian doesn't feel "unlucky" because other people have "far worse" health issues to deal with.

He added: "I am not entirely immobile, but I do have to remain sitting for most of the time. I don't consider myself unlucky in this. Other people have far worse to put up with."

Despite his health issues, Julian has no plans to slow down as he's got a third 'Downton Abbey' film in post-production and filming on a third series of 'The Gilded Age' - which he also created - underway.

And just a week ago, the 75-year-old screenwriter announced he will be adapting Donna Leon's acclaimed 'Detective Brunetti' series into a TV series after his friend and mentor, Ileen Maisel, originated the idea but passed away last year aged 68.

Set in Venice, the series will follow Detective Commissario Brunetti as he solves crimes in the Italian city.

The plotline reads: "Unhappy detectives are all alike; a happy detective struggles to stay happy in their own way. In fading Venice, far from the tourist crowds, detective Commissario Brunetti faces a daily battle to protect his city, and his family, from the harsh realities of murder, corruption, and of course the interference of his aristocratic in-laws."

The first novel, 'Death at La Fenice', was published in 1992 and the 33rd tome, 'A Refiner's Fire, earned rave reviews upon its release this year.

Ileen and the author are credited as executive producers along with Julian, Gesine Lubben, PK Fellowes and Lawrence Elman.