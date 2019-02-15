New Lord of the Rings series unveils first teaser

From Digital Spy

Amazon has decided to whip The Lord of the Rings fans up into a frenzy, making sure they spend the entire weekend coming up with crazy theories and pondering.

The official Twitter account for the JRR Tolkien TV adaptation has tweeted out an expansive map of Middle-earth, which can be viewed in full right here.

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, pic.twitter.com/unJj1Bpde1 - The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 15, 2019

Interestingly, the caption it tweeted alongside the map is the first part of the poem of the One Ring: "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky."

What is the significance of this? Does the number three signify the Third Age setting, or is Amazon teasing that the show will focus on three main characters, or three places/races etc? Will the focus of the show be on the royalty of Middle-earth, and/or specifically the Elves?

Or... is the account going to tweet out the entire poem line-by-line over the next couple of days and weeks? It's more likely that, isn't it?

We don't know much about Amazon's The Lord of the Rings series just yet, except that it will explore areas of Tolkien's world untouched by the Peter Jackson films, which may or may not be about a young Aragon.

We also know that it's going to cost a hell of a lot of money, and it probably won't hit the streaming service for quite some time.

