Lord of St Michael’s mount locked in row with family friend over ‘gifted’ land

The Aubyn family maintains that the land on St Michael’s Mount has belonged to the estate for generations and is registered as such at the Land Registry - Valery Egorov/iStockphoto

The Lord of St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall is locked in a “David and Goliath” row with a family friend over a disputed patch of land.

Garry Clemo, 62 has claimed that a patch of estate land by the coast was gifted to him in a “gentleman’s agreement” by the 5th Lord St Levan’s uncle and predecessor, John St Aubyn, before he died in 2013.

Mr Clemo, who acted as an informal chauffeur for the late peer, said he had tended to the plot for 30 years, transforming the former mining heap of wasteland into a hideout with herb garden, patio and pond.

But now the late peer’s nephew and heir, James St Aubyn, is seeking repossession of the land, with a hearing pencilled for Truro County Court on Dec 3.

Mr Clemo, whose brother also worked on St Michael’s Mount as a harbourmaster, claims he was informally bequeathed the land during a meeting with John St Aubyn and his land agent, Owen Bartle, both of whom are now dead and unable to corroborate.

“I am not a squatter, I was there with permission,” Mr Clemo told The Telegraph, adding: “It’s David and Goliath. In hindsight, we should have registered it but these were gentlemen.”

Garry Clemo said he had tended to the plot for 30 years, transforming the former mining heap into a herb garden, patio and pond - Frankie Thomas/The Telegraph

The St Aubyn Estate has, as compromise, offered the pensioner a peppercorn rent of £1 per annum for life to recognise the land as the estate’s.

But, turning down the offer, Mr Clemo said he would not cede or pay rent on land he owned.

Describing the dispute as a “sad situation”, the Aubyn family maintains that the land has belonged to the estate for generations, is registered as such at the Land Registry, and that the deed is held in its archives.

A custodian of the mount for 25 years, John St Aubyn left a legacy of charity, kindness and tales of humble charm, such as habitually taking the public on spontaneous personal tours of the island.

Aged 21, he skippered a boat from St Michael’s Mount to rescue 150 stranded soldiers as part of the evacuation of Dunkirk during the Second World War - forging an early career at sea as a minesweeper before training as a lawyer.

John St Aubyn, the late 4th Lord St Levan, was the driving force behind the St Aubyn family’s bequest of St Michael’s Mount to the National Trust

Owned and inhabited by the family since 1659, St Michael’s Mount is a tidal island with a spectacular castle accessible by road from Penzance at low tide.

Felix St Aubyn, chief executive of St Aubyn Estates and son of James, said: “My great uncle, the late Lord St Levan, was a trained solicitor and a diligent custodian of the estate. There was never any offer by him to transfer ownership to Mr Clemo.”

He added: “Mr Clemo has been a friend of the family for decades. I’ve known him since I was born. The many fond memories of Mr Clemo held by the family make this particularly upsetting.

“The estate has let this land for many years to Mr Clemo for free, a reflection of that long and close relationship. For over a decade, the estate has been seeking to formalise the arrangement so that it reflected modern practices, while still guaranteeing his tenancy.”

The nephew lamented that Mr Clemo had “refused to engage” with the estate, leaving the family “no option but to issue a writ”, which was served more than a year ago.

Mr Clemo said the winds had changed after John moved ashore to Penzance in 2003, beginning with the island’s closure to visitors on Saturdays.

Since the late Lord’s death, he said new fees have been introduced on locals wishing to access the island, while visitors have complained of a car park nearby where they claim harsh fines are handed out, and the banning of dogs from certain areas of the island.