Lord's Cricket Ground turned #RedForRuth on Thursday for the second day of the second Ashes Test. Former England cricketer Andrew Strauss' wife died from a rare form of lung cancer in December. Players, pundits and the paying public have been seen wearing red - Ruth's favourite colour - to support the Ruth Strauss Foundation. Andrew said: "We want to open up that conversation about grief. We want it to be something that people don't do on their own".