Lorraine Kelly vows to 'do a David Attenborough' and never retire

Lorraine Kelly plans to never retire - just like David Attenborough. (ITV)

What did you miss?

Lorraine Kelly has vowed to "do a David Attenborough" and never retire from TV as she marks 40 years in the business.

The ITV daytime star is about to be honoured for her milestone broadcasting achievement at the BAFTA TV Awards, but told Kate Garraway that she wouldn't be stepping back into retirement, saying "here's to the next 40".

Kelly also shared her excitement that she is about to become a grandmother for the first time and said she didn't care that Boris Johnson didn't know who she was.

What, how, and why?

Earlier this week, Lorraine Kelly showed off an old clip of herself interviewing David Attenborough who vowed he would never retire from broadcasting - and now the TV host has said she plans to do the same.

Kelly is set to be honoured with a BAFTA Special Award at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday to mark her 40 years in broadcasting, but assured Good Morning Britain presenters Kate Garraway and Ed Balls that it was not the start of retirement.

Lorraine Kelly is being honoured for 40 years in broadcasting. (WireImage)

As Garraway and Balls congratulated her on winning the award, Kelly said: "Here's to the next 40."

Garraway asked: "You're not stopping working are you?" and Kelly assured her: "No, no."

The GMB host then said: "You're going to do a David Attenborough and keep going."

Kelly replied: "I'll keep going until I shuffle off. I'll be here in my zimmerframe. Absolutely. Absolutely." Kelly recalled how she had started in TV in 1984 when she was not able to rely on internet or mobile phones for breakfast news broadcasts.

David Attenborough also has no plans to retire. (BBC)

She said the best part of the job for her was helping ordinary people to share their stories, explaining: "People coming here, sitting on the sofa and trusting you with their stories is a huge honour. It really is."

"You know, we've all done difficult interviews with people, but we shared those stories," she added. "They've got to go away feeling that they've done themselves proud. That's really it, helping them have that big moment."

What else happened on Good Morning Britain?

Kelly also shared her excitement over the happy news that she is going to become a grandmother for the first time after her daughter Rosie announced her pregnancy.

She said: "It's the best thing ever. It's the most exciting thing that's ever happened to our family since Rosie was born because we don't have many babies in our family, we're a bit small, so everybody's beside themselves.

Lorraine Kelly has some happy news about her daughter Rosie. (WireImage)

"I mean, my mum is going to be a great granny, my dad's going to be a great granddad, so that's a big deal."

Balls also asked Kelly about an awkward moment earlier in the year when Boris Johnson was interviewed on GMB and at the end of his interview as he heard the presenters say "we've got to go to Lorraine now", he asked: "Who's Lorraine?"

The presenter asked Kelly: "Have you forgiven Boris Johnson?"

She replied: "Oh, yeah. I don't care about him, so it doesn't matter. If it was you that forgot who I was, I'd be devastated."

