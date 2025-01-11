Lorraine Kelly enjoys special outing with daughter Rosie and adorable family member

Lorraine Kelly was ever the doting mum on Saturday as she headed to North London for a glorious brunch with her daughter Rosie, who recently welcomed her baby girl, Billie.

Whilst the newborn wasn’t pictured at the mother-daughter brunch date at The De Beauvoir Deli, one adorable family member who did make an appearance was Ruby, their sweet family sausage dog.

Lorraine and Rosie headed for brunch in North London

Sharing a series of fabulous snaps from their morning, Rosie wrote: "Very jealous of our breakfast pudding," referring to the sweet pastries they enjoyed after their beans and chorizo on toast and avocado on toast.

Little Ruby was snuggled up next to Lorraine and looked so sweet, relaxing as Lorraine and Rosie enjoyed their breakfasts.

Ruby looked so sweet cuddled up next to Lorraine

Just when you thought Ruby couldn’t get any more adorable, Rosie shared another photo of the pooch donning a pale pink knitted jumper and a floral pink harness.

Rosie added: "Bearded lady," surrounded by pink flower emojis.

Little Ruby looked so sweet

The outing comes as Rosie settles into life as a mother to her adorable baby girl. Earlier this week, Rosie documented Billie’s very first swimming session — though it didn’t all go as planned.

She confessed: "First baby swimming class today, and it was magical! Definitely have a water baby on our hands — need to remember to pack my stuff next time, not just hers (a towel would have been helpful)."

Rosie welcomed her daughter last year

The words were shared alongside a photo of Rosie's local leisure centre.

Last year was a momentous one for Rosie and her partner, Steve White. Not only did they welcome their bundle of joy, but they also got engaged.

Opening up about their wedding plans, Rosie exclusively told HELLO!: "We would like to get married when Billie can walk and be a flower girl, so maybe 2026.

"I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."