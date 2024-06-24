Lorraine Kelly halts GMB as she reveals details of daughter Rosie's engagement

Lorraine Kelly has expressed her joy following the news of her daughter Rosie's engagement over the weekend.

Chatting to Susanna Reid and Adil Ray on Monday's Good Morning Britain, the 64-year-old presenter opened up about the surprise proposal as she heaped praise on her future son-in-law Steve.

"Rosie and her Steve got engaged, which is fantastic - he is wonderful," she shared. "He's had the ring for quite some time, got it sorted out, did the whole thing."

She added: "He asked Steve [Lorraine's husband] permission, went down on one knee. It's quite confusing Susanna, it's quite confusing. When I shout Steve they both turn around… We'll have to sort that out at some stage.

"But it's great, I will get a son! It's just lovely. He's a smashing fella and a lovely family so we're absolutely delighted."

Her daughter Rosie, who is pregnant with her first child, confirmed her engagement to partner Steve in a heartwarming Instagram post during their babymoon.

"There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself," she wrote. "Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94.

"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring. Going for a lie down now…"

Lorraine with her daughter Rosie (Instagram)

Back in April, 30-year-old Rosie confirmed her pregnancy – and later exclusively told HELLO!, she was having a little girl. "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," Lorraine told HELLO! in May.

"Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

The TV presenter is looking forward to becoming a grandmother (Instagram)

Rosie, who lives in the London with her partner, found out she was pregnant on New Year's Eve, "right after buying loads of alcohol and a cold-meat platter, which I then couldn't touch," she said with a laugh.

By mother's intuition, Lorraine already had an inkling that something was different. "I thought she was looking a wee bit peaky, but I had no idea it was that, so it was the best possible surprise," she noted. "Of course, I cried when I found out – and Rosie's dad Steve is thrilled to bits, too."