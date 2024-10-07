Lorraine Kelly halts programme to announce death of co-star

Lorraine Kelly had to halt her ITV show on Monday morning to announce the death of one of her co-stars.

The TV host told fans after an ad break that Heather Sawyer, a member of her Change and Check Choir, had died from secondary breast canceraged 50.

The choir was formed on the ITV programme to mark the fifth year of the show’s breast-checking campaign, with singer Joss Stone fronting the choir to help with their first song “Golden” in 2023.

Sawyer was diagnosed with terminal Stage 4 cancer and her death was announced by her husband via social media on 5 October.

Kelly told viewers: “I’m very sorry to have to share some sad news this morning. One of our amazing singers, Heather Sawyer, has died from secondary breast cancer. Heather was only 50 years old, an astonishing woman.”

She added: “She was such a huge part of the choir, so passionate about everything. Amazing.”

Dr Hilary, appearing alongside the TV host, added: “Wonderful lady. She sang at the Palladium with the choir, to celebrate the Change & Check campaign.”

“What she would want right now is for us to celebrate her life but also remind women to check themselves, do the self-examination, if anything has changed go and see your GP and get it checked out as soon as possible,” he continued, before the screen showed a set of instructions showing women how to check their breasts.

Heather Sawyer was a ‘passionate’ member of Lorraine’s Change and Check choir (ITV)

Sawyer’s husband Lee wrote online: “Shortly before 1am this morning 5th October Heather lost her fight to cancer and took her last breaths and passed away peacefully. We know just how many people have followed Heather’s journey and how many lives she has touched from the sheer volume of messages, voice notes, the flood of the #hevupsocials hashtag…

“We as a family want to firstly thank each and every one of you beautiful people who have visited, sent well wishes and thought of Heather during this time. It has not gone unnoticed and we will be forever grateful to each and every one of you as you all made her know just how loved she was in her final days.”

Sawyer had been receiving hospice care before her death. She is survived by 11 grandchildren.

The Change and Check campaign was founded in 2019 with the aim of raising awareness of breast cancer. The campaign’s posters have been displayed in fitting rooms across major retailers including John Lewis and Partners, ASDA, Warehouse, and David Lloyd Gyms, encouraging customers to perform routine breast self-examinations.