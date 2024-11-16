Lorraine Kelly reveals sweet gesture of 'love' from rarely-seen husband
Lorraine Kelly'shusband Steve usually keeps out of the spotlight, but the TV host couldn't help but share a beautiful gesture from her love in a sweet moment.
Lorraine took to Instagram to show that her husband had lovingly baked her a pie, and showing how well he knew his wife, he even created a small tribute to her favourite football club in the pastry. Using the off-cuts, Steve had spelled out the acronym for Dundee City FC, which holds a special place in Lorraine's heart.
In a touching caption, the 64-year-old said: "Nothing says I LOVE YOU like a home made steak pie made by my husband and dedicated to @dundeeunitedfc! It was utterly delicious."
Her followers immediately flooded the comments to share their love for Steve's kitchen skills, as one enthused: "Now that is a pie to be proud of."
A second posted: "Now that looks very impressive!" while a third added: "Love this. Does it taste as good as it looks?" and a fourth commented: "Looks lush. Hope you enjoyed. Well done Steve."
Lorraine met Steve when he was a cameraman, however, he has proven to be a man of many talents and has even painted several works of art that Lorraine has hanging around her home.
In the pair's conservatory hangs a self-portrait of Steve which bears his signature.
Steve and Lorraine first crossed paths in the 1980s when Lorraine was working as a reporter, and the star later revealed she immediately knew that Steve was "the one".
Reflecting on their first meeting with Woman & Home, the mum-of-one said: "He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, 'That'll do, I'm having that.'"
Despite Lorraine's attraction to the cameraman, however, they initially ended up in a platonic friendship. During a filming trip in Glencoe, Lorraine joked she "made her move" and the pair soon settled into a relationship.
Revealing why Steve prefers to keep a low-profile, Lorraine once commented: "His idea of hell on earth would be at something like a premiere. It would be like having needles stuck in his eyes. That does help. It must be very odd being with someone who enjoys walking down a red carpet."