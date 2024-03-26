Lorraine Kelly on suffering miscarriage: Sometimes I wonder what might have been

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has said she sometimes wonders “what might have been” when she thinks about a miscarriage she suffered more than 20 years ago.

The 64-year-old from Scotland, who hosts ITV1 programme Lorraine, said it is good that people are talking about the experience of losing a pregnancy more frequently.

Speaking to Saga Magazine for its April issue, she said: “Sometimes I wonder what might have been.

“You’ve got this parallel life that didn’t happen.

“I do remember vividly the time when someone said, ‘Oh this is very common’.

“They were trying to make me feel better, which made me feel worse.

“I thought oh my God, so many people feel like this.”

Discussing conversations around miscarriages, she added: “I think it’s good that we are talking about things like this a lot more.

“We are more open, and you should be.

“You should be allowed to grieve and go through that whole process the way it suits you.

“Some people don’t want to talk about it, and some do.”

The TV star, who is to receive a special prize at the Bafta television awards this year in recognition of her four decades in broadcasting, also discussed why she did not have any more children after her daughter Rosie was born.

“It didn’t happen for us,” she said.

“We weren’t doing anything to stop it from happening.

“But we never went down the road of doing anything about it, like IVF or tests.

“And by the time you realise it’s not happening… I was in my early forties, and just thought our time had passed.”