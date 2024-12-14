Lorry with £70,000 of stolen whisky stopped on motorway

A £70,000 stash of stolen whisky has been found in the back of a lorry by police in an incident which briefly closed the M606 near Bradford.

Officers from West Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a drink drive patrol on Saturday when they came across a “suspicious” lorry.

The vehicle had earlier failed to stop for officers and led to a brief chase on the northbound M606.

West Yorkshire Police said a stinger was used by the officers, who were working as part of the Operation Limit national drink and drug drive campaign, at 7.50am to bring the lorry to a halt.

The force said the drink drive patrol officers “weren’t expecting the alcohol-related offence which briefly closed the M606 near Bradford” on Saturday.

Boxes of Johnny Cree whisky, estimated to be worth £70,000 and believed to be stolen, were found when the lorry was searched, the force said.

The whisky is “believed to be stolen” and there were no supporting documents.

Two males, who were in the lorry, have been arrested and are in custody.

The northbound M606 has now reopened after being shut while the officers dealt with the incident.