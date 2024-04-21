Lorry driver dies after tanker overturns on A12

The crash happened on the Copdock Roundabout at 04:30 BST on Sunday morning, police said [Richard Knights/BBC]

A lorry driver has died after a fuel tanker overturned on the A12 in Suffolk.

The emergency services were called to the Copdock Interchange near Ipswich - where the A12 meets the A14 - just after 04:30 BST on Sunday.

The driver of the tanker, a man in his 50s, died at the scene, Suffolk Police confirmed.

The A12 remains closed in both directions between J32B for Capel St Mary and the Copdock Interchange, with closures expected to continue for some time.

National Highways said a "significant fuel spill" had closed the A12 northbound.

In a post on X, Suffolk Police confirmed that the A14 would remain open.

A tanker overturned on the Copdock Roundabout, where the A12 meets the A14 [Richard Knights/BBC]

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service warned the closures were likely to remain in place "for a significant part of the day" and advised drivers to avoid the area.

The force said five crews had been called to the scene and were working alongside other emergency services.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward to help them with inquiries.

National Highways said a "significant fuel spill" led to the closure of the A12 northbound between junction 32B and the A14 [Richard Knights/BBC]

Part of the A12 was closed northbound after the incident in the early hours of Sunday [Richard Knights/BBC]

