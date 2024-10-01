Lorry falls from Cheshire motorway bridge

George Lithgow, PA
·1 min read

A lorry has fallen more than 60 feet from a bridge on the M6 in Cheshire.

The vehicle plummeted from the Thelwall Viaduct between junctions 20 and 21, landing on the embankment below, Cheshire Constabulary said.

The driver of the lorry is not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services on the bridge
Emergency services on the bridge (Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

The incident happened at around 6.50pm on Monday.

Fire crews used rescue equipment to lower themselves to the driver.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service used water to cool the lorry and stopped a leak of around 1,000 litres of fuel from the vehicle.

Three lanes are expected to remain closed on the northbound carriageway until the morning due to the damage caused to the barrier, the force said.

One lane will remain open with a reduced speed limit.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

