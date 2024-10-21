Tesco lorry fire on M25 causes commuter chaos

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area

A lorry which caught fire on the M25 will cause travel chaos until midday, motorists have been warned.

Images show the vehicle engulfed in flames in the middle of an empty motorway.

Fire crews can later be seen surrounding the scorched wreckage after the fire has been extinguished.

The M25 is closed clockwise between J5 near Sevenoaks and J6 near Godstone and Caterham, with diversions in place.

Traffic on the M26 westbound between J2A near Wrotham Heath and M25/A21 has also been diverted.

The scorched wreckage after the fire was extinguished - uknip

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area - Eddie Mitchell

On Sunday night Surrey Fire and Rescue said it had sent five fire engines to the scene and urged motorists to avoid the area.

In a post on X it said: “We have five fire engines and two water carriers in attendance at a vehicle fire on the M25 between Clacket Lane and junction 6. The road is closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.”

In an update shared at around 7.15am on Monday the service added: “We now have one fire engine in attendance and the crew are currently dampening down hot spots.”

Travel disruption on Monday - uknip

Specialist recovery will be required to remove the wreckage - uknip

National Highways said the clockwise carriageway is likely to remain closed throughout the day as specialist recovery will be required and the road will likely need to be resurfaced.

It said motorists on the M25 will be affected by severe delays with queues stretching four miles.

Surrey Police warned motorists that the delays could last until at least midday

In a post on X on Monday morning, the force wrote: “The M25 remains affected in both directions between J5 and J6. The anti-clockwise carriageway has re-opened, but lane 3 and 4 (of 4) remain closed within J6.

“The clockwise carriageway remains closed, and is likely to be until at least midday today.”