Los Angeles air quality and smoke maps: See latest AQI numbers in Southern California

Tens of thousands of people have evacuated their homes and at least two have died in raging fires sweeping across Los Angeles County Wednesday. Multiple wildfires spread by strong Santa Ana winds have already scorched thousands of acres of land, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

Along with the roughly 10,000 homes Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley classified as under threat, much of the county itself is engulfed in smoke, exacerbating the existing issue of Southern California's generally bad air quality.

Already known for having some of the worst air quality in the U.S., people in the area are now also at risk of inhaling smoke that contains harmful chemicals and byproducts that may cause long-term health issues, including an increased risk of asthma, respiratory infection, heart disease, premature birth and lung cancer, according to the EPA.

According to nationwide Air Quality Index data maintained by USA TODAY, areas hit hardest include central LA county around Chinatown, West San Gabriel Valley near Pasadena, areas near the border with Arizona including Westmoreland and Brawley, and spilling over into Arizona itself, creating "hazardous" conditions both near the border and well into the center of the state around Phoenix and as far as Tucson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Predicting where ash or soot from a fire will travel, or how winds will impact air quality, is difficult, so it's important for everyone to stay aware of the air quality in your area, make plans, and take action to protect your health and your family's health," Dr. Muntu Davis, the county's health officer, said in a statement. “Smoke and ash can harm everyone, even those who are healthy."

Los Angeles Air Quality Index map

Extreme fire behavior, including "short and long-range spotting," continues to challenge firefighting efforts, Cal Fire said in an incident update Wednesday. The fire was listed as "0%" contained. Winds gusts of up to 60 mph were expected to continue through Thursday, potentially aiding in "further fire activity."

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW," the update warned. "The area is lawfully closed to public access."

California fire map

Contributing: Eduardo Cuevas, John Bacon, Michelle Maltais, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California air quality, smoke maps: See Los Angeles AQI numbers